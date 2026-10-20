“AI model developed to predict liver cancer immunotherapy effectiveness from a single drop of blood”

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[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Korean researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that can accurately predict liver cancer patients’ response to immunotherapy and their prognosis using just six routine blood test results. Validation using data from global clinical trials and real-world clinical practice confirmed that the model outperformed existing models, raising hopes that it will make a significant contribution to “personalized precision medicine” by helping identify the best cancer treatment for each patient.

A research team comprising Professor Jeon Hong-jae of the Department of Oncology and Professor Hwang So-hyun of the Department of Pathology at Bundang CHA Medical Center, CHA University (President Yoon Sang-wook), and doctoral student Cho Gye-hoon of CHA University developed CAPTYN, an AI-based predictive model that uses blood data from liver cancer patients to predict the effectiveness of combination therapy with atezolizumab and bevacizumab. The findings were published in Cancer Communications, a prestigious international journal (Impact Factor: 29).

The Bundang CHA Medical Center research team developed CAPTYN, which predicts the effectiveness of atezolizumab and bevacizumab combination therapy, in collaboration with clinicians at the Medical University of Vienna in Austria. The team also externally validated the model using patient data from IMbrave150, a landmark global phase 3 clinical trial that changed the treatment paradigm for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and from Severance Hospital.

Hepatocellular carcinoma is a major type of cancer that develops in the liver, and combination therapy with atezolizumab and bevacizumab is among the treatments used as first-line systemic therapy for advanced HCC. However, patients can respond differently and have different prognoses even when they receive the same treatment, making it necessary to find a way to predict the effectiveness of treatment for each patient before it begins. CRAFITY and ALBI assessment models have been used to evaluate the prognosis of patients with HCC. The research team developed a model that analyzes blood test results reflecting inflammation, tumor status, liver function and immune status using machine learning to predict the effectiveness of a specific immunotherapy drug.

The machine-learning-based predictive model CAPTYN—which uses AI to learn from data and predict new outcomes—draws on six blood test results: C-reactive protein (CRP), alpha-fetoprotein (AFP), platelet count, total bilirubin, lymphocyte count and neutrophil count. These are all routine blood tests performed during clinical care, and the research team compared various machine-learning methods to build the optimal model.

The research team reviewed data from 949 patients and included 737 in the final analysis. The model was developed using data from 354 patients at Bundang CHA Medical Center and the Medical University of Vienna in Austria. External validation was conducted using data from 99 patients in the global phase 3 clinical trial IMbrave150 and 184 patients treated in routine clinical practice at Severance Hospital. Data from 100 patients treated with sorafenib and lenvatinib were also used as a comparison group to determine whether CAPTYN specifically predicts the effectiveness of atezolizumab and bevacizumab combination therapy.

In external validation, CAPTYN achieved an AUC of 0.70 in the global phase 3 clinical trial IMbrave150—a measure of its ability to distinguish between patients who are more likely to benefit from treatment and those who are not—and outperformed the existing CRAFITY and ALBI models. CAPTYN also outperformed the existing models in data from Severance Hospital patients treated in routine clinical practice. When the researchers divided patients into those whom CAPTYN predicted were more likely to benefit from treatment and those who were not, then compared their actual outcomes, they found significant differences in both overall survival and progression-free survival.

Professor Jeon Hong-jae said, “This study is significant because it presents a model that can predict the effectiveness of atezolizumab and bevacizumab combination therapy using only blood tests that are readily available in routine clinical practice.” He added, “As first-line treatment options for HCC have diversified in recent years, choosing the most suitable treatment for each patient has become even more important. Through further clinical validation, we will continue developing this into a predictive tool that can help determine which treatments are more effective for which patients and guide the development of personalized treatment strategies.”

The study received support from the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) and, among other sources, the Health Technology R&D Project of the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korea Health Industry Development Institute.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Jeon Hong-jae of the Department of Oncology (left) and Professor Hwang So-hyun of the Department of Pathology at Bundang CHA Medical Center

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.