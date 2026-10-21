“If your child is shivering with a high fever and shaking all over...” What never to do during a febrile seizure

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As viral infections become more common, young children are also more likely to develop a fever, making it important to be alert to the risk of febrile seizures.

Febrile seizures usually stop after a short time, and children often recover without any particular aftereffects. It is important for caregivers to stay calm and respond appropriately.

A febrile seizure generally refers to a seizure that occurs with a fever in infants and young children between 6 months and 5 years of age. It usually happens as the body temperature rises rapidly. A child may lose consciousness, roll their eyes upward, become stiff all over, or have shaking in their arms and legs. Most seizures stop on their own within a few minutes, but they can feel like an extremely urgent situation to parents experiencing one for the first time.

When a febrile seizure occurs, the most important thing is for parents to calmly keep the child’s airway clear and wait for the seizure to stop on its own. Turn the child’s head to one side to keep the airway clear, and loosen any clothing that is tight around the neck. It is also important to remove nearby hazards so the child does not get hurt. Do not forcibly hold the child’s arms or legs or rub them just because a seizure is happening.

Do not force the child to take fever-reducing medicine while the seizure is in progress. It is recommended that you give it after the child regains consciousness, while checking their condition. It can also be very helpful to medical staff later if you remember or record when the seizure began and how long it lasted, which parts of the body moved and how, and what the child’s level of consciousness was.

However, not every seizure associated with a fever should be assumed to be a simple febrile seizure. Serious conditions such as meningitis and encephalitis should also be considered, particularly depending on the season. Seek medical care immediately if a child has a high fever along with a severe headache, vomiting, or neck pain; has a reduced level of consciousness; or develops cyanosis. Specialist care is also essential if the seizure lasts 15 minutes or longer or recurs within 24 hours.

Recently, various infections that can cause fever—including colds, pharyngitis, otitis media, gastroenteritis, and roseola—have been occurring, and high fever is common, particularly as enterovirus infections and other illnesses spread. The increase in group activities in places where many children gather, such as day-care centers and indoor playgrounds, is also a factor that raises the risk of infection.

Parents may be very alarmed if their child suddenly has a seizure, but most febrile seizures last only a short time, stop on their own, and are followed by recovery without any particular aftereffects. Above all, rather than forcibly holding the child down or putting medicine in their mouth during a seizure, it is crucial to keep the airway clear, protect them from injury, and calmly observe how long the seizure lasts.

Advice from Professor Jang So-young, Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital

◇ Professor Jang So-young, Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.