Less than a month until the CSAT... Test-takers should start by taking care of “this” to stay in shape

◇With the College Scholastic Ability Test just around the corner, health management is becoming as important as students’ final study strategies. AI-generated image

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] With less than a month until the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test, tension is rising among test-takers and their parents.

This year’s CSAT will be held on November 19. To perform at their best on exam day, it is more important to pay attention to sleep, meals, infection prevention and stress management than to push themselves to study more.

◇If your neck, shoulders or back feel stiff... five-minute stretches

Looking at a book or monitor with your head bent forward can put strain on the muscles around your neck and shoulders. Maintaining a hunched posture can also cause back pain. When stress and fatigue are added, this can lead to tension headaches that feel as if a band is squeezing your head.

At times like these, it is a good idea to move around, even briefly, while studying. After studying for about an hour, getting up from your seat for around five minutes to stretch lightly or walk can help relieve muscle tension.

To stretch your neck, start by sitting or standing with your back straight. Relax your shoulders and slowly tilt your head to the right. When you feel a stretch along the left side of your neck, hold the position for 10–15 seconds. Repeat on the other side. Then slowly turn your head from side to side to gently loosen the muscles around your neck. Avoid pulling your head forcefully with your hands or suddenly turning your neck to make it crack.

Begin shoulder stretches by slowly raising both shoulders toward your ears, then lowering them as you relax. Repeat this 5–10 times, then slowly roll both shoulders forward and backward.

To stretch your back, sit in a chair with both feet flat on the floor and your back straight, then slowly move your pelvis back and forth to release tension in the surrounding muscles. If possible, stand up, place both hands lightly on your waist and slowly rotate your upper body from side to side within a comfortable range. Avoid suddenly twisting your back or bending deeply while enduring pain.

◇Avoid all-nighters and energy drinks; maintain a regular sleep schedule

The first thing test-takers should guard against is a lack of sleep. Around eight hours of sleep a day is recommended for adolescents, but many students preparing for entrance exams do not get enough sleep because of their studies.

It is best to avoid repeatedly staying up all night to study or suddenly cutting back on sleep before the CSAT. Keep your bedtimes and wake-up times consistent, and adjust your daily routine to match the time you will need to wake up on exam day.

You should also be careful about drinking too much coffee and too many energy drinks. Caffeine can temporarily reduce drowsiness, but consuming a lot of it or drinking it late in the day can delay when you fall asleep and lower your sleep quality. In particular, avoid drinking a large amount of energy drinks at once before the exam in the hope of staying alert.

Creating a better sleep environment—such as reducing smartphone use before bed and dimming the lights—can also help you sleep well.

◇Use caution with new medications or dietary supplements right before the exam

Some people turn to medication or dietary supplements before an exam to ease tension and anxiety or relieve fatigue. However, taking a medication for the first time just before an exam when you do not normally use it could cause unexpected side effects that may interfere with the exam.

You should also check the ingredients of medications taken for a cold during the change of seasons. Some antihistamines can cause drowsiness. When getting a prescription or buying medication, it is therefore a good idea to tell a medical professional or pharmacist that the CSAT is approaching and ask about possible side effects, such as drowsiness.

Test-takers considering taking birth control pills to adjust their menstrual cycle should also consult a medical professional in advance. Side effects such as nausea, headaches and irregular bleeding may occur depending on the person, so it is safer not to start taking them on your own just before the exam. Do not stop taking regularly prescribed medication or change the dose without consulting a medical professional.

◇Prevent influenza and COVID-19, and eat regular meals

Respiratory infections such as influenza and COVID-19 are also risks that test-takers should guard against.

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap after going out and before meals, and wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces or places that are difficult to ventilate. Ventilate indoor spaces regularly, drink plenty of water and eat regular meals.

If you have not received an influenza vaccine, it is a good idea to consult a medical professional about whether and when to get vaccinated. However, because it takes time to develop immunity even after vaccination, you should also follow basic preventive measures such as handwashing and ventilation.

If you develop a fever, a severe cough, muscle aches or other symptoms, it is best to seek medical care and find out the cause rather than dismissing them as an ordinary cold.

It is best to eat at fairly regular times and have moderate portions of foods you normally eat. It is better to avoid suddenly changing your diet just before the exam or eating foods you do not usually eat simply because they are said to be healthy.

Park Jeong-hun, director of the neurology center at Incheon Himchan General Hospital, said, “Test-takers can easily feel psychological tension because of anxiety and worries about entrance exams,” and stressed, “It is important to maintain their condition and ensure emotional stability through exam day.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

◇Park Jeong-hun, director of the neurology center at Incheon Himchan General Hospital, seeing a patient.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.