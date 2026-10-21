Volvo Car Korea’s EV sales share tops 61% as it accelerates its push into the premium EV market

◇ Volvo Car Corporation’s next-generation all-electric flagships, the Volvo EX90 and Volvo ES90. Photo courtesy of Volvo Car Korea

Volvo Car Korea is accelerating its push into South Korea’s premium EV market, leveraging an expanded all-electric lineup and competitive pricing. Following strong sales of the compact Volvo EX30 electric SUV, the company is stepping up deliveries of the large electric SUV Volvo EX90 and the Volvo ES90 electric sedan, advancing its shift to electrification.

According to the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA), Volvo Car Korea sold 1,414 vehicles in September, up 84% from the previous month. All-electric vehicles accounted for 867 units, or 61.3% of total sales. By model, 419 EX30s and 133 EX30 Cross Country (EX30CC) vehicles were sold. The EX90 and ES90 recorded sales of 273 and 42 units, respectively.

Cumulative all-electric vehicle sales from January through September this year totaled 2,983 units, accounting for 28% of the total. That was a 152% increase from the same period last year. Among imported-car brands, excluding those dedicated exclusively to EVs, this was the second-highest sales volume, behind BMW.

◇ Volvo EX30. Photo courtesy of Volvo Car Korea

The Volvo EX30 is the key model driving sales growth. Early this year, Volvo strengthened its price competitiveness by cutting the EX30’s domestic prices by up to 7.61 million won, depending on trim. After eco-friendly vehicle tax benefits, the EX30 starts at 39.91 million won, while the all-wheel-drive EX30CC is priced at 48.12 million won. Through September this year, 1,833 EX30s and 756 EX30CCs had been sold.

Starting this month, Volvo will begin full-scale deliveries of the next-generation all-electric flagships, the Volvo EX90 and Volvo ES90. Both models were developed on the SPA2 dedicated EV platform and feature advanced technologies, including the next-generation intelligent platform HuginCore and an 800V electric system.

The EX90 is a large electric SUV available with either six or seven seats. The Twin Motor Plus version is priced at 106.2 million won, 10 million won less than the existing XC90 T8. The electric sedan ES90 combines the design of a sedan with the practicality of a fastback and is offered in five trims, priced from 72.94 million to 95.41 million won.

The ES90 in particular is attracting market interest, with orders nearing 4,000 units. Volvo Car Korea plans to strengthen its EV lineup by adding the EX90 and ES90 to the EX30 and EX30CC, and to expand its competitiveness in South Korea’s premium EV market.

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.