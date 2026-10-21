Cuckoo, 48 Years In, Loses Face in Design Dispute With Newcomer AtHome

AtHome’s food waste processor Minix The Flender (left) and Cuckoo Electronics’ Eco Whale, which became embroiled in a legal dispute over design similarities. On the 7th, the Supreme Court rejected Cuckoo Electronics’

Cuckoo, which has spent 48 years establishing a foothold in the home appliance market, lost face in a design dispute with newcomer AtHome. After the Supreme Court rejected Cuckoo’s appeal, the registration of the design for its Eco Whale food waste processor was finally invalidated on the grounds that it was similar to AtHome’s earlier design for Minix The Flender.

According to industry sources, on the 7th the Supreme Court dismissed without further review an appeal by Cuckoo Electronics against a ruling invalidating the registered design related to Eco Whale. As a result, the Patent Court’s ruling that the design was similar to AtHome’s earlier design became final, and the registration of the Eco Whale-related design that Cuckoo Electronics had registered in 2025 also lost effect.

Founded in 1978, Cuckoo grew on the strength of its electric rice cookers and expanded into water purifiers, air purifiers and food waste processors. It holds about 70% of the domestic electric rice cooker market. By comparison, AtHome is a later entrant that has expanded its foothold in the food waste processor market with Minix The Flender.

The dispute centered on the appearance of the food waste processors registered by the two companies. AtHome’s manufacturing subsidiary, AtHome Plantech, registered the design for Minix The Flender in 2023, and Cuckoo Electronics followed by registering a design related to Eco Whale in 2025. AtHome’s petition to invalidate the design was rejected by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, but the Patent Court reversed that decision. The court found that the designs’ appearance, proportions and silhouettes created similar aesthetic impressions.

Cuckoo also filed a separate petition seeking to invalidate AtHome’s registered design, but the Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejected it. Separately from the question of whether the registered design is valid, litigation is also ongoing over whether products actually sold infringe design rights.

AtHome is pursuing a civil lawsuit against Cuckoo Electronics seeking an injunction against design-right infringement and damages. Kang Seung-woo, a patent attorney at Invensync Patent & Law Firm and AtHome’s legal representative in the case, said the final invalidation of Cuckoo Electronics’ registered design had increased the likelihood that infringement would also be recognized in the civil lawsuit. An AtHome representative said, “This ruling is significant because it represents the results of our continued efforts to protect our brand assets.”

Meanwhile, Cuckoo’s food waste processor designs have also changed. The sixth-generation Eco Whale model introduced last year emphasized a curved exterior, while the Eco Whale Cube, launched in March this year, adopted an angular, rectangular design.

Cuckoo Electronics’ rectangular food waste processor, Eco Whale Cube. Cuckoo said the product design change was unrelated to its legal dispute with AtHome and reflected consumer demand. Photo: Cuckoo

Cuckoo made clear that the product design changes were unrelated to the legal dispute. A Cuckoo representative explained that the rectangular design was chosen in consideration of consumer preference and how well it fits with kitchen storage spaces. Regarding the Supreme Court ruling, the representative said, “This case concerned whether the design registration was invalid; it was not a ruling that recognized design-right infringement. It is true that our design right was canceled, but our right to use the design has not been affected, so there is no issue.” Cuckoo’s position is that the ruling will not affect product sales.

The fact that Cuckoo received a ruling invalidating its registered design in a dispute with newcomer AtHome is no small matter for a home appliance company with 48 years in the business. However, this ruling concerned the validity of the registered design; whether the actual product infringes design rights is an issue to be addressed in the ongoing civil lawsuit.

Cuckoo Homesys is also involved in a legal dispute with Coway over designs in the ice water purifier market. Coway filed a lawsuit seeking to ban sales of the Zero100 Slim Ice Water Purifier, which Cuckoo Homesys introduced in April last year, alleging that it infringes the design rights for its own Icon Ice Water Purifier. Coway also alleged a violation of the Unfair Competition Prevention Act, citing similarities in the combined structure of the upper and lower cuboids, the length of the edges, and the placement of the front buttons and display.

Coway’s Icon Ice Water Purifier (left) and Cuckoo Homesys’ Zero100 Slim Ice Water Purifier, which have been at the center of a legal dispute over alleged design-right infringement. On the 15th, the Seoul Central

On the 15th, the Seoul Central District Court sided with Cuckoo Homesys, rejecting Coway’s request to ban sales. Coway, however, plans to appeal the first-instance ruling. A Coway representative said, “We are disappointed that the decision did not sufficiently consider the fact that, from the perspective of actual consumers, the designs of the two products are causing misperceptions and confusion,” adding, “We plan to respond actively in the appeal so that the facts can be clearly established.” Last month, Coway filed a separate lawsuit seeking an injunction against patent infringement, alleging that a Cuckoo Homesys product also infringed registered patent rights related to its core technology.

Industry observers have expressed disappointment that Cuckoo is repeatedly getting caught up in disputes over design similarities and legal battles with competitors and later entrants at a time when it should be focusing on technological innovation and strengthening product competitiveness. Some say that even if Cuckoo wins the remaining lawsuits, the ongoing legal disputes are unlikely to benefit its image as a leading brand or consumer trust.

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.