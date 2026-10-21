Three Criteria for Choosing an Eye Clinic for SMILE Surgery: Astigmatism, Experience and 1 mm

As SMILE LASIK and SMILE Pro have become the leading vision-correction procedures, the number of eye clinics offering them has also grown. Many clinics have adopted similar methods and called them “SMILE surgery.” While this has broadened the options for patients with myopia, it has made it even harder to decide which clinic to choose.

Compared with LASIK and LASEK, SMILE surgery is associated with less dry eye and glare after surgery, as well as a lower risk of complications such as corneal ectasia. For these reasons, it is considered one of the safer vision-correction procedures. But even with a widely performed procedure, the quality of the results can vary from one clinic to another. That is why it is important to carefully weigh several criteria when choosing an eye clinic before surgery.

The first criterion is the experience and expertise to treat even high astigmatism. According to various sources, eight or nine out of every 10 patients with myopia also have astigmatism. Mild astigmatism is not a major issue for SMILE surgery, but the more severe the astigmatism, the more corneal tissue must be removed, which can limit treatment options. Even SMILE, which preserves the cornea well, may be difficult to perform when astigmatism is 5 diopters or more. In such cases, there is a way to reduce astigmatism first without a laser. Using “CALLISTO eye,” an astigmatism-tracking navigation system, to correct the astigmatism beforehand can make SMILE surgery possible. This staged approach requires experience and expertise, and patients can also consider a wider range of options, including implantable contact lens surgery (ICL).

The second criterion is the medical team’s experience and ability to respond during surgery. The quality of SMILE surgery depends not only on experience with refractive procedures such as LASIK and LASEK, but also on broad experience in corneal surgery, including astigmatism correction and corneal transplantation. Unexpected situations can arise during surgery. At the examination stage, unusual corneal conditions may also be detected, such as corneal opacities or folds, or corneal guttata, sometimes called corneal warts. Even in such cases, a medical team with a deep understanding of the cornea and strong clinical skills can make an accurate assessment and perform the surgery safely.

The final criterion is specialized technology that sets a clinic apart. SMILE LASIK and SMILE Pro were first developed in Germany. Building on these procedures, our medical team has independently developed techniques such as a 1 mm minimal incision, the swing technique and the centration technique, and has continued to advance its technology. Among these, ultra-minimal-incision SMILE, which uses a 1 mm incision to minimize corneal damage, is a signature specialized technique. The smaller the incision, the less damage there is to the corneal nerves, resulting in less light sensitivity and dry eye, as well as faster recovery. Conventional SMILE removes the reshaped corneal tissue (the lenticule) through a 2–4 mm incision. Ultra-minimal-incision SMILE can complete the same process through a tiny incision of just 1–1.9 mm, offering several advantages for patients.

When choosing an eye clinic for SMILE LASIK or SMILE Pro, we recommend carefully considering each factor: thorough examinations, the medical team’s expertise, specialized technology and a safe surgical system. Rather than chasing trends or rushing because of time pressure, it is best to take your time, gather information and make a considered decision. The clinic you choose that way can be the starting point for keeping your eyes comfortable for a long time after surgery.

Provided by: Director Kim Ji-seon of Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic

Director Kim Ji-seon of Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.