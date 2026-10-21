“Even military facility access codes were recorded”... Footage from military training stored in Chinese-made vehicles

Interior of a Chinese-made vehicle used in Norwegian military training. AFP-Yonhap News

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Norwegian military said footage containing sensitive information, including soldiers’ movements and access codes for military facilities, had been found in Chinese-made vehicles used in military exercises. It has not been confirmed whether the information was transmitted externally, but concerns are growing that cameras and communications systems installed in vehicles could pose a new threat to national security.

According to AFP and the Norwegian business newspaper Dagens Næringsliv, among others, the Norwegian military discovered footage stored in a vehicle’s internal system during a security exercise held around Oslo Airport, in the capital, from Sept. 14 (local time) through the 18th.

Soldiers who were waiting at the time operated the vehicle’s display and came across footage recorded by its cameras. The footage showed military personnel getting in and out of vehicles, as well as the vehicles’ routes. It was reportedly found to include security codes entered to open doors or main gates at military facilities.

At least two of the vehicles in question were reportedly from a brand of Chinese automaker A. The vehicles were supplied to the military through Hertz Norway, a rental car company indirectly owned by a Chinese company.

A Norwegian military official confirmed that soldiers had found footage captured by the vehicles’ sensors and stored in their systems, while emphasizing that it had not been established whether the footage was shared with China or other third parties. The official also said it was thought possible that the footage had been transmitted externally.

The problem is that the fact that footage was stored does not, by itself, establish that it was leaked externally or that information was deliberately collected. It must be determined separately whether information captured by the vehicles was sent to the manufacturer’s servers and whether it could be accessed remotely from outside.

The Norwegian military is considering measures tailored to the risks at each location, such as restricting vehicles equipped with cameras and sensors from entering certain facilities, regardless of where the vehicles were manufactured.

Hertz Norway said it complies with relevant Norwegian and European regulations. The company told AFP that customer information is protected and that it does not share rental customers’ personal information with automakers, company owners or third parties without a clear legal basis. However, it did not provide details on whether the footage in this case was transmitted externally.

This is not the first time concerns have been raised about connected-car security in Norway. Last year, Ruter, the public transport operator in Oslo and surrounding areas, tested electric buses made by a Chinese bus manufacturer. The test found that the vehicles’ systems could theoretically be controlled from outside through the wireless software update system. This prompted concerns that public transport vehicles, which could be deployed to evacuate residents in an emergency, among other uses, might become targets of remote attacks.

Ruter later said it had introduced a device to monitor incoming signals and delay their reception in order to manage software updates.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.