How can knee replacements last longer when nearly 90,000 are performed each year?

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As South Korea enters a super-aged society and its older population continues to grow, the number of knee replacement surgeries performed in the country is nearing 90,000 a year. According to the National Health Insurance Service’s 2025 Statistical Yearbook of Major Surgeries, 89,618 knee replacement surgeries (knee arthroplasties) were performed in 2025, up about 24% from 72,382 in 2020. Knee replacement surgery is an effective treatment for relieving severe pain and difficulty walking in patients with end-stage osteoarthritis, but an artificial joint does not last a lifetime after it is implanted. Thorough follow-up care to restore function after surgery and preserve the implant’s lifespan is essential to address various risk factors, including infection, falls, loosening and breakage.

◇ Strengthening muscles and maintaining a healthy weight are key

Min Seung-gi, chief of orthopedics at Incheon Himchan General Hospital, advised, “When pain eases and walking becomes easier after knee replacement surgery, it is easy to think that treatment is over. But the artificial joint can wear down and become loose, and inflammation or infection can develop. To maintain restored function over the long term, patients should avoid activities that put excessive strain on the joint and proactively manage risk factors such as infection and falls that could lead to repeat surgery.”

To make an artificial joint last longer, patients need to strengthen the muscles that support the knee.

Patients whose activity levels have declined after years of arthritis often have weakened thigh muscles. Strengthening the quadriceps—the muscles at the front of the thigh that support the knee joint—as well as the muscles around the hips can greatly improve stable walking and daily life. Conversely, cutting back too much on movement in an effort to protect the artificial joint can weaken muscle strength and balance, potentially leading to falls.

In the early stages after surgery, patients should gradually work through exercises such as bending and straightening the knee, tightening the thigh muscles and practicing walking, following guidance from medical staff and rehabilitation therapists. Depending on their recovery, low-impact exercises such as walking on level ground, using a stationary bike and swimming are recommended. However, jumping, repetitive running, sudden changes in direction and heavy weight training should be avoided, as they can adversely affect wear on the artificial joint and the stability of its fixation.

Daily habits should also be reviewed. Floor-sitting habits that involve deeply bending the knees, such as squatting, sitting cross-legged and kneeling, place considerable strain on the joints. It is advisable to adapt the home environment to use chairs, beds and dining tables rather than sitting on the floor.

Maintaining a healthy weight is also important. Excessive weight gain increases the load on the knees while walking and accelerates wear on the artificial joint. If activity levels have declined after surgery, patients should review their food intake and drinking habits to prevent weight gain.

◇ Preventing falls, fractures and infection, and getting regular checkups, are essential

Because the artificial joint is supported by the patient’s own bones, osteoporosis must also be managed carefully. If an older patient with weakened bones falls, the femur or tibia around the artificial joint may break, potentially requiring surgery to fix the bone or revision surgery to replace the artificial joint. Those at risk of osteoporosis should therefore undergo regular bone-health assessments and receive treatment as needed.

It is also important to make the home safer to prevent falls. Clear electrical cords and slippery mats from the floor, and install nonslip mats and grab bars in the bathroom. Keep lights on along the route to the bathroom at night, and wear shoes that fit well and have nonslip soles. Depending on the stage of recovery, using a cane or walker when needed is safer.

Preventing infection is another key factor. An artificial joint can become infected not only soon after surgery but also years later, because bacteria from other parts of the body can travel through the bloodstream to the area around the implant. If an infection develops, it may require complex treatment, such as removing infected tissue or replacing the implant. Seek medical care immediately if a skin wound becomes red and swollen or develops warmth, pain or pus. Patients should also tell their medical team about their history of knee replacement surgery before invasive procedures such as dental treatment.

Min Seung-gi emphasized, “Just as cars need regular inspections, artificial joints should also be checked regularly—even when there is no noticeable pain—to assess their position and fixation and look for changes in the surrounding bones. In particular, if sudden pain, swelling or warmth develops in the knee, or the joint feels unstable and your gait changes, you should go to the hospital without delay.”

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.