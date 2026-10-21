“Mercedes EV on display suddenly reverses and crashes”... Questions raised over how a child operated it

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A new Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle on display at the Paris Motor Show in France suddenly reversed and collided with a structure.

The vehicle reportedly moved after a child operated it, but display vehicles are generally configured so they cannot be driven, raising questions about how it was activated.

According to overseas automotive publications including Auto Plus, an accident occurred on the 17th (local time) at the Mercedes-Benz exhibition area at the 2026 Paris Motor Show in France, when a child operated the VLE electric multipurpose vehicle (MPV) and it crashed into a wall.

Two children were in the vehicle at the time of the accident, and one of them appears to have sat in the driver’s seat and operated the vehicle’s controls. The vehicle suddenly began reversing and struck the wall of an exhibit booth set up at the venue, but no one was injured, it was confirmed.

People at the scene appeared flustered by the unexpected situation.

Display vehicles often allow visitors to enter the cabin, sit in the seats, and try out the screens and various convenience features. They are generally configured so they cannot be driven. This is why attention is focused on how the child was able to operate the vehicle and even select reverse gear.

Mercedes-Benz’s French subsidiary has launched an internal investigation to determine how the vehicle was activated. A company spokesperson said, “Nothing has been definitively established at this point, and we are continuing our internal investigation.”

The company said the vehicle sustained minor damage and was removed from the exhibition area for repairs.

The VLE involved in the accident is an electric multipurpose vehicle unveiled by Mercedes-Benz.

In Germany and Europe, it is expected to launch at around €78,000–€84,000 (approximately 120 million–130 million won). The lineup includes models seating between five and eight people. Its range on a single charge is reportedly about 700 km.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.