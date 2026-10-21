“I hugged her tightly because I love her...” Wife suffers five broken ribs in bizarre incident

Photo source: Weibo

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] In China, a man trying to show his wife affection hugged her with all his strength, leaving her with five broken ribs and a crack in another.

The husband expressed regret, saying he had not expected a simple hug to cause such injuries.

According to Chinese media outlets including Guangming.com, on the 19th, a man living in Jiangsu Province hugged his wife tightly as an expression of affection.

But moments later, his wife complained of severe pain and collapsed. An examination confirmed that she had five fractured ribs and a crack in another.

The husband said he had only hugged his wife tightly because he wanted to express his affection more strongly. “I really didn’t know that a single hug could break a bone. I’m so sorry. I didn’t do it on purpose,” he said.

Medical staff explained that wrapping one’s arms around another person’s torso, squeezing tightly and lifting them can put considerable pressure on the rib cage (the bones and muscles in the chest that surround and protect vital organs such as the heart and lungs). They warned that sudden force can place concentrated pressure on the ribs and lead to fractures.

A similar accident occurred last April. In China, a couple was copying a video that had gone viral online when the man suddenly hugged his girlfriend from behind, lifted her and spun her around. The woman did not notice anything seriously wrong at the time, but as time passed, the pain on the left side of her chest worsened. The pain became worse when she breathed or coughed, so she went to the hospital. An examination confirmed that her left fifth rib was fractured.

Medical staff stressed that middle-aged and older adults, as well as people with osteoporosis, should avoid suddenly lifting someone or squeezing their chest tightly. Even when supporting someone or helping them stand, one should check with them first and move slowly. It is best to avoid directly pressing on the chest or suddenly twisting the torso.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.