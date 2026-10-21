How to cope amid simultaneous influenza and COVID-19 outbreaks? Similar early symptoms make the infections difficult to distinguish

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The simultaneous outbreaks of influenza (flu) and COVID-19, a phenomenon known as a “twindemic,” continue. The early symptoms of the two respiratory infections are very similar, making them difficult to distinguish based on clinical symptoms alone. Experts urge people who develop suspicious symptoms, such as a sudden high fever or muscle pain severe enough to make daily life difficult, to visit a medical institution without delay, get a rapid antigen test administered by a medical professional, and receive appropriate treatment within 48 hours of developing a fever.

◇Influenza and COVID-19, unlike the common cold, cause high fevers of 38°C or higher and systemic symptoms

Professor Kim Seo-woo of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital explained, “The common cold, which can be caused by various viruses, produces relatively mild symptoms such as a runny nose, cough and low-grade fever. Influenza and COVID-19, however, are infections caused by specific viruses and, unlike the common cold, involve systemic symptoms such as a high fever of 38°C or higher and severe muscle pain.”

According to infectious disease surveillance data for the 40th week of 2026 (September 27 to October 3), released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the number of suspected influenza cases per 1,000 outpatients at clinic-level medical institutions was 23.6, a slight decrease from the previous week, while the influenza virus detection rate rose to 28.0%. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at hospital-level medical institutions reached 283, up from the previous week.

Asked why the two infections are spreading simultaneously around the same time, Professor Kim Seo-woo added, “The decline in collective immunity accumulated since COVID-19 restrictions were eased and rapidly changing seasonal factors appear to have acted in combination. In particular, the H1N1 subtype of the influenza virus began to be detected in late August this year, so it may have coincided with the COVID-19 resurgence.”

Professor Kim emphasized, “Vaccination is strongly recommended for both infections. Potentially fatal complications can occur in children and older adults with weakened immune systems, so it is especially important to diagnose infections promptly and administer treatments proven effective at an early stage.”

◇Symptoms are difficult to distinguish in the acute phase...Care within 48 hours of fever onset is key

So what are the differences between the symptoms of influenza and COVID-19? Both illnesses can cause high fever, cough and sore throat, making them difficult to distinguish based on clinical symptoms alone.

There are, however, slight differences in how the illnesses progress. Systemic symptoms of influenza tend to develop very rapidly, while COVID-19 may involve loss of taste or smell along with fever and a sore throat, followed by the gradual onset of shortness of breath or a cough.

However, symptoms can vary during the acute phase depending on a person’s immune status, so it is important to watch for key warning signs that people can recognize. A sudden high fever and muscle pain severe enough to make daily life difficult, or a persistent high fever that does not respond to fever-reducing medication, should prompt an immediate suspicion of infection.

Professor Kim Seo-woo advised, “COVID-19 self-test kits carry a risk of false-negative results, and self-test kits for influenza are not widely available. If symptoms are severe, people should go to a medical institution immediately and get an accurate diagnosis through a rapid antigen test administered by a medical professional.”

If an infection is suspected, people should minimize contact with others and wear a mask. In particular, it is crucial to visit a medical institution within 48 hours of developing a fever. Influenza antivirals must be administered within 48 hours of symptom onset to maximize their effectiveness, while early treatment for COVID-19 also plays a decisive role in preventing progression to severe illness.

◇Following basic infection-prevention measures and getting both vaccines at the same time are recommended

Following infection-prevention measures in daily life is fundamental to preventing infectious diseases. It is advisable to wash hands with soap under running water for at least 30 seconds after going out or before meals, and to wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces and when using medical facilities or public transportation. People should observe cough etiquette by covering their mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing, and ventilate indoor spaces at least three times a day for at least 10 minutes each time.

Professor Kim emphasized, “The most basic and reliable ways to prevent respiratory infections are proper handwashing, wearing a mask and regular ventilation. Above all, vaccination is the most effective shield against infection. Influenza and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time, and it has been demonstrated that administering both together does not affect their efficacy or safety.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Seo-woo

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.