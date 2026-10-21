LG Chem Hosts 'LG AI Bio Conference' with LG AI Research and U.S. Flagship Pioneering

◇ LG AI Bio Conference. Photo courtesy of LG Chem

LG Chem is moving to drive innovation in drug development using artificial intelligence (AI).

LG Chem held the '2026 LG AI Bio Conference' on the 20th at LG Science Park in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, together with LG AI Research and U.S. biotech venture capital firm Flagship Pioneering. Some 140 representatives of AI biotech companies from Korea and abroad attended the event to discuss the future of AI-driven drug development and directions for innovation in the industry.

In precision oncology in particular, LG Chem plans to use AI to refine biomarker-based patient selection for clinical trials and identify patients more likely to benefit from treatment, increasing the chances of clinical success.

In the opening remarks, Sohn Ji-woong, head of LG Chem's Life Sciences Business, said that AI is evolving into a core engine of drug development. He stressed that future competitiveness will depend not only on discovering promising drugs but also on identifying patients most likely to benefit from treatment.

As a key part of its AI-driven drug development efforts, LG Chem is also pursuing the development of personalized mRNA cancer vaccines and building and refining an AI model to predict neoantigens (Neoantigen) that can induce immune responses against each patient's cancer cells. The company plans to enter full-scale clinical development in 2029, following preclinical studies next year, and intends to use AI to identify the optimal therapeutic targets for each patient.

Flagship Pioneering's Asia-Pacific Chair Andre Andonian said that collaboration with LG Chem in the life sciences field was expanding, with AI serving as a shared engine of innovation, and cited examples such as Moderna and Lila Sciences.

Zhu Wang, global head of business development at Insilico Medicine, presented a case in which a candidate drug discovered using generative AI entered the clinical stage. Ryan Leung, head of life sciences products at Lila Sciences, presented the concept of an autonomous lab in which AI repeatedly designs, synthesizes, experiments, and learns.

At the panel discussion, Lee Jeong-seok, CEO of Inocras, presented an approach to patient cohort selection using cancer whole-genome data, while Na Kwon-jung, chief medical officer of Portrai, outlined strategies for biomarker discovery and patient selection using AI technology based on spatial biology.

Reporter Kim So-hyeong | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.