Snake found in cockpit of low-cost passenger plane; captured 24 hours after flight was canceled

Photo: YouTube

A snake was found on a domestic passenger flight in Japan, resulting in the flight being canceled.

According to Kyodo News and other Japanese media, a small snake was found on a Japan Air Commuter (JAC) flight, a low-cost carrier affiliated with Japan Airlines (JAL), that was scheduled to depart Fukuoka Airport for Kagoshima Airport on the 19th.

The snake was spotted in the cockpit by a pilot who was preparing for departure at the time, and it was about 40 cm long.

The airline canceled the flight over safety concerns.

Maintenance personnel and others continued searching the cabin, and found the snake hiding under a carpet at the rear of the cabin about 24 hours later.

Experts said the snake was nonvenomous and belonged to a species commonly found in Japan.

It has not yet been determined how the snake got into the cabin. The airline said there was no information indicating that the snake had escaped from a passenger's baggage, and is considering the possibility that a wild snake entered the cabin.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.