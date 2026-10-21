Kim Jae-heon, Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital professor, named among 'World's Top 2% Scientists' for second consecutive year

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Kim Jae-heon, a professor in the Department of Urology at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital, has been named for the second consecutive year among the '2026 World's Top 2% Scientists,' jointly announced by Stanford University in the United States and global academic publishing and information analytics company Elsevier.

The 'World's Top 2% Scientists' list covers researchers worldwide who have published at least five papers across 22 academic fields and 174 subfields. Based on Elsevier's Scopus academic database, six indicators, including paper citation counts and the h-index, are analyzed to select the top 2% of researchers in each field. The list is considered a leading international measure that objectively demonstrates researchers' academic influence.

Professor Kim has continued active research in urologic cancers, including prostate and bladder cancer, as well as urinary disorders. Over the past 10 years, he has published 200 or more papers as lead author in international journals, many of them in prestigious journals with an impact factor (IF) of 10 or higher. In recognition of these achievements, he received the 'Kim Se-cheol Academic Award' in October 2024.

Recently, he has been focusing on research into artificial intelligence (AI)-powered clinical decision support systems (CDSS) and digital health. He is developing AI models that recommend optimal treatment approaches for individual patients based on clinical data, as well as technologies for diagnosing and managing diseases using digital tools such as wearable devices. He is also conducting research to develop next-generation treatments for urologic cancers using bacteria-derived exosomes (extracellular vesicles).

Professor Kim Jae-heon said, “Being selected for two consecutive years is thanks to the support of the fellow researchers I have worked with and the hospital.” He added, “I will continue to pursue research that benefits patients by bringing new technologies, including AI, digital health and microbiome-based treatments, into actual clinical practice.”

Professor Kim currently serves as executive director for general affairs of the Korean Urological Association. He has also contributed to the development of professional societies, having served as deputy secretary-general of the Urology Foundation and executive director for general affairs of the Korean Prostate Society, among other roles.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Jae-heon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.