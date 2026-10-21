Three-year-old hangs outside 12th-floor window in terrifying scene; neighbors use chair in dramatic rescue

Photo credit: Fenghuangwang, Weibo

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A three-year-old girl was rescued from an apartment in China after she became trapped hanging outside a 12th-floor window, thanks to the swift response of neighbors and firefighters. Before she was rescued, she nearly fell with her head caught between the bars, but residents on a lower floor supported her with a chair and helped avert disaster.

According to Fenghuangwang and other Chinese media outlets, the alarming scene was witnessed on the morning of the 17th at an apartment in Zhangping City, Fujian Province: a three-year-old girl was hanging outside the building, her head caught between the metal safety bars installed on a 12th-floor window.

Residents who spotted her immediately began trying to rescue her. Two men on a lower floor leaned out of a window and held a plastic chair beneath the girl. They did so to support her and keep her from falling farther while holding on until firefighters arrived.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene carried out the rescue, including by cutting through the metal safety bars, and safely freed the girl. She was taken to a hospital for an examination and was reportedly uninjured.

According to reports, the girl's mother had gone out to buy groceries, believing that her daughter was asleep at the time of the incident.

Experts urged people to take precautions, saying, “Children may approach windows or safety bars out of curiosity, and if their head or body gets caught in a gap, it can be difficult for them to get free on their own. Caregivers should not leave young children alone, even briefly, and should take preventive measures, such as checking window locks and safety fixtures.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.