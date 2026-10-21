APR demonstrates benefits of combining beauty devices and cosmetics; study published in international journal

Medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Ampoule and AGE-R Booster Pro Mini Plus. Photo courtesy of APR

APR published the results of a study analyzing the skin-improving effects of using home beauty devices together with cosmetics in an international journal. Compared with using cosmetics alone, the combined use showed greater improvements in skin permeability and radiance, yielding research findings in this area.

APR announced on the 21st that a study conducted by its corporate research institute, the Global Skin Science Research Institute, titled “The Effects of Combining Home Beauty Devices Based on Electroporation (EP) Technology with Cosmetics on Skin Appearance and Condition,” was published this month in the international journal Cosmetics. Published by international academic publisher MDPI, Cosmetics is a peer-reviewed journal ranked Q1 in its field.

The study was conducted to evaluate the combined effects of cosmetics and devices based on EP technology, which uses electrical stimulation to help deliver substances through the skin. The study used Medicube’s PDRN Pink Peptide Ampoule and the home beauty device Booster Pro Mini Plus.

The researchers conducted nonclinical tests using artificial skin tissue and a four-week human application study with healthy adults. They applied the same cosmetics to the entire face and used the device only on the left side to compare changes in the skin.

The study found that skin permeability was significantly higher in the group using the device in combination with cosmetics than in the group using cosmetics alone. The human application study also found improvements in some measures, including skin gloss and brightness. In particular, after four weeks of use, the rate of improvement in skin radiance was 16.4% on the area treated with the device and cosmetics, compared with 8.6% on the area treated with cosmetics alone.

APR sees significance in the fact that the study was conducted under conditions similar to consumers’ real-world skincare routines. The company said it used cosmetics alone as the comparison condition and objectively assessed additional skin changes from using the device in combination with cosmetics.

APR plans to expand research into the efficacy and safety of cosmetics and home beauty devices, with the Global Skin Science Research Institute at the center of the effort, and to strengthen its research framework from nonclinical evaluation through human application studies.

An APR representative said, “This study is significant because it analyzed the combined effects of beauty devices and cosmetics from multiple perspectives and established scientific evidence,” adding, “We will continue to enhance our products’ competitiveness through research and development.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.