“Family responsibility alone has limits in tackling childhood obesity”... Korean Academy of Pediatrics urges levy on sugar-sweetened beverages

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Calls have been made to consider introducing a levy on sugar-sweetened beverages to prevent obesity and metabolic diseases among children and adolescents. The aim is to create a policy environment that encourages healthy food choices, since individual and family efforts alone have limits when it comes to reducing excessive sugar consumption. In a statement issued on the 21st, the Korean Academy of Pediatrics called for social and policy discussions on introducing a levy on sugar-sweetened beverages to protect the health of children and adolescents to begin in earnest. The academy noted that sugar-sweetened beverages are a major source of easily consumed large amounts of sugar, and that excessive sugar consumption can increase the risk of obesity and metabolic diseases in children and adolescents. It emphasized that, given the reality that obesity and metabolic abnormalities are appearing at increasingly young ages in clinical settings, the problem cannot be resolved by relying solely on the choices of individuals or families.

According to the academy, taxes or levies on sugar-sweetened beverages have been implemented in several countries, and research has accumulated showing that they can help reduce consumption and the sugar content of products. The World Health Organization (WHO) also recommends policy efforts to reduce excessive sugar consumption and create healthy food environments. The academy further said that the purpose of a levy on sugar-sweetened beverages should not be to raise revenue, but to reduce excessive sugar consumption and create an environment in which children and adolescents can maintain healthy diets.

The academy said that, if the measure is introduced, the criteria for levying it and its scope should be designed reasonably, taking into comprehensive consideration domestic sugar consumption patterns, health impacts, and consumer behavior. It added that so-called “zero” drinks made with artificial sweeteners also need to be monitored continuously, including children’s and adolescents’ consumption patterns, health impacts, and how they are consumed as substitutes for sugar-sweetened beverages.

The academy proposed that funds raised through the levy should preferably be used in various areas that support the health of the next generation, including promoting the health of children and adolescents, creating healthy environments for them to grow up in, and strengthening the healthcare system for children and adolescents.

It emphasized that, since pricing policies alone are not enough, comprehensive policies should also be discussed, including managing food marketing directed at children, creating environments in schools and communities that support healthy food choices, and providing easy-to-understand nutrition information.

The academy said that, since children cannot shape the food environments in which they will live, enabling them to grow up in healthy environments is the responsibility of society as a whole. It added that it would continue to provide expert advice and collaborate throughout the policy design and evaluation process to help ensure that policies to create healthy food environments, including a levy on sugar-sweetened beverages, are developed on the basis of sufficient scientific evidence and social discussion.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.