Moving ‘Human Chain’ to Save Dog That Fell Into Water: ‘The World Is Still Warm’

Photo: Daily Mail

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A moving scene of people joining forces to rescue a dog that fell into a canal in the UK has been revealed, drawing attention.

According to local media outlets, including the Daily Mail, a resident of Ancoats in Manchester, UK, was walking when their dog fell into a canal.

The dog tried to climb up the canal bank, but it was slippery and steep, making it difficult for the dog to climb out on its own.

Panicked, the dog scratched at the wall with its claws in an attempt to get out, but to no avail. The owner also held on to the leash to keep the dog from sinking underwater, but could not pull it out of the water alone.

Two 20-year-old university students passing nearby rushed over, and passersby gradually joined in. One man lowered himself headfirst down the slippery canal wall while people nearby held his legs to support him, and they set about the rescue.

There was a risk that people could fall into the water too, but thanks to everyone working together, the rescue was successfully completed.

The incident also drew considerable attention online.

Netizens are reacting with comments such as, “What a truly beautiful ending,” “The dog will probably repay the kindness, too,” and “There are still kind and considerate people in the world.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.