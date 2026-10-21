Happybean and SEMAS join forces to help local small businesses sell their products overseas

Naver Happybean and the Small Enterprise and Market Service (SEMAS) have joined forces to expand overseas sales channels for local small businesses.

According to Naver on the 21st, Naver Happybean and SEMAS will operate the “Joint Overseas Expansion by Large, Medium and Small Businesses: Local Co-prosperity Pavilion” at the “2026 Export Boom-Up Korea” export consultation event, which will be held at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. Export Boom-Up Korea, hosted by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), is an event that helps companies develop overseas sales channels through export consultations between domestic companies and overseas buyers. At the event, Naver Happybean and SEMAS will exhibit the flagship products of six small businesses from Jeonbuk and Jeju that participated in “Our Neighborhood Crowdfunding,” and support promotional activities targeting overseas buyers. “Our Neighborhood Crowdfunding” is a program in which the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and SEMAS develop and operate crowdfunding models suited to small businesses to help them grow. The two organizations are collaborating to expand local small businesses’ sales channels from domestic to overseas markets.

Naver Happybean will also pursue online sales by introducing participating companies’ products through its “Empathy Store” special exhibition and encouraging domestic consumers to buy and support them.

Naver Happybean and SEMAS plan to continue supporting local small businesses’ entry into global markets, including by taking part in “2026 Seoul Food in Bangkok,” which will be held in December after Boom-Up Korea, and helping eight companies expand overseas.

A Naver Happybean representative said, “We will work with a range of partners to expand sales channels so local small businesses can secure new drivers of growth in overseas markets.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.