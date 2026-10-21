From Director Park Seong-jun’s “Techniques for Improving Your Luck” to Seung-hwan Oh’s Special Lecture: Shinsegae Department Store’s Shinsegae Academy Opens Registration for Winter Semester

◇ Shinsegae Academy, Main Branch. Photo courtesy of Shinsegae Department Store

Shinsegae Department Store’s Shinsegae Academy will offer lectures by prominent speakers and hands-on programs for the year-end season for its 2026 winter semester. Registration opens to existing members on October 21 and to new members on October 22.

This winter semester, fortune teller and feng shui consultant Director Park Seong-jun will present “Techniques for Improving Your Luck” at the Main Branch, Hanam Branch and Daegu Shinsegae, explaining how to understand the structure of a saju (Four Pillars) chart and make positive use of one’s innate energy.

Broadcaster Mark Tetto will share the beauty and value of Korean contemporary art and hanok through his lecture “The Beauty of Korea Loved by Mark Tetto: From Hanok to Contemporary Art.”

Taeoh Yang, named one of the world’s 100 designers, will share his design philosophy and the value of space in a talk titled “Stories of Space and Taste.”

For children, Lee Hyo-jong, creator of the science YouTube channel “Science Cookie,” will offer “Science in the Movies,” a class that explains scientific principles in films in an easy and entertaining way.

The year-end “Winter Festa” program will feature cooking classes on gugelhupf, strawberry cake and Italian home-party dishes, as well as floral-design classes on making fresh-flower wreaths and Christmas trees. A Santa magic show and ornament-making activities for young customers are also planned.

At Daegu Shinsegae, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, former Samsung Lions player Seung-hwan Oh will share his experience of becoming a top player and stories of overcoming adversity in a lecture titled “Challenges and Choices.” Special classes in food and personal finance will also be offered, including Venerable Jungje’s “A Seasonal Table Inspired by Nature” and “2027 Daegu Real Estate Outlook & Dividend Investing,” led by Choi Young-min of the finance YouTube channel “The Pilot Who Reads Finance.”

Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.