Tourism Policy Coordination Across Ministries to Be Strengthened; President-Led Performance Management System to Be Established

The government will establish a system, led by the president, to coordinate tourism policies and review the progress made by each ministry. The move is intended to strengthen implementation by enhancing the coordinating role of the National Tourism Strategy Meeting and incorporating policy evaluation results into follow-up plans.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on the 21st, the government approved the full amendment to the Regulations on the Organization and Operation of the National Tourism Strategy Meeting at the State Council of South Korea the previous day. The amendment will take effect on the 29th. The overhaul is a follow-up to the amendment of the Framework Act on Tourism in April, which elevated the chair of the National Tourism Strategy Meeting from the prime minister to the president. At its core, the changes will revise the meeting’s operating structure to coordinate differences among ministries and strengthen oversight of policy implementation.

First, the Vice Ministerial Coordination Meeting, which coordinated agenda items among ministries before the main meeting, will be replaced by a Working-Level Coordination Meeting, chaired by the senior secretary for tourism policy at the Presidential Office. The meeting secretary will be elevated from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s second vice minister to the minister. The aim is to increase the lead ministry’s responsibility for tourism policy and ensure that matters discussed at the meeting translate into actual policy.

The meeting will include ministers from 15 ministries and the senior secretary for tourism policy at the Presidential Office. The ministers of the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Employment and Labor have been added to link the MICE industry with tourism workforce and employment policies.

The policy performance management system will also be revised. Evaluating implementation of the Tourism Promotion Plan and reflecting the results in follow-up plans has been explicitly included in the scope of the National Tourism Strategy Meeting’s deliberations and coordination. The goal is to improve the effectiveness of policy by reviewing not only plans but also their implementation.

A new framework will be established for participation by private-sector experts and local governments. The Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism will appoint up to 20 experts in inbound tourism, regional tourism, tourism infrastructure and the tourism industry to form an advisory group. The ministry’s second vice minister and deputy heads of regional governments will take part in the Regional Tourism Promotion Council and convey the views of local communities.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Choi Hwi-young said, “A Korea-tailored public-private tourism partnership body, bringing together ministries, the private sector and local governments through a strategy meeting led by the president, has been established.” He added, “It will provide a strong policy foundation for the tourism industry.”

Kim Se-hyeong, Reporter | fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.