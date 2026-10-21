“If you starve to death, you’ll meet Jesus”: 400 die in mass starvation; cult leader found guilty of murder

File photo: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The leader of a religious group in Kenya and his accomplices have been found guilty of murder after leading followers to mass starvation by making them believe that “if you starve to death, you can go to heaven.”

More than 400 bodies have so far been found in the forest where the incident took place, sending shockwaves through Kenyan society. Among the victims, 190 are reportedly children.

According to Reuters and local Kenyan media, the Mombasa High Court in Kenya found religious group leader Paul Mackenzie and 28 accomplices, 29 defendants in all, guilty of murder on the 19th (local time). They were charged with murder in connection with the deaths of 191 people, including 190 children and one adult. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 6.

According to prosecutors, Mackenzie led the Good News International Church in Shakahola Forest near Malindi in eastern Kenya and espoused Christian apocalyptic beliefs. Investigators found that he spread a doctrine to the effect that people could meet Jesus Christ and go to heaven if they starved to death before the end of the world, and that he forced his followers to fast. Children were also exposed to starvation in the process. The court found that some children were isolated and denied food while their parents watched. Prosecutors alleged that Mackenzie and his accomplices systematically forced followers to fast, leading to their deaths.

Mackenzie denied the murder charges and maintained that he had not forced his followers to fast, but the court rejected his defense.

The court found the defendants responsible for maintaining a system of mass fasting and causing deaths, and found them guilty of murder.

The case also sparked controversy because authorities had been aware of Mackenzie’s activities in advance but failed to prevent the tragedy. Mackenzie was investigated by authorities in 2017 on suspicion of, among other things, making children live communally, but continued his activities afterward. After the church was shut down in 2019, he reportedly moved his base of operations to Shakahola Forest. The case came fully to light in 2023. After police received information about it, they conducted searches and excavations in Shakahola Forest, where bodies buried in shallow graves were found one after another. The number of bodies found later exceeded 400. Many were so badly decomposed that identifying them has proved difficult.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.