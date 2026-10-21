‘Modisumers’ Make Inroads into Dessert Market... Yoajung to Expand Consumer-Designed Menus

The “modisumer” trend is spreading in the dessert market. A modisumer is a consumer who goes beyond buying a set menu, personally combining products and creating new menu items to enjoy—for example, by modifying products to suit their tastes. This way of consuming is increasingly spreading through social media (SNS). As the experience of a product itself becomes part of consumption, food and food-service businesses are introducing products that reflect consumers’ choices and participation.

Yoajung is a leading example. It allows consumers to create their own menu by combining fruit, cookies, honey, granola and other toppings with yogurt ice cream. Even with the same product, the flavor and composition vary depending on the toppings, enabling consumers to take a direct role in putting together their menu.

According to Yoajung, its “Make-Your-Own Yogurt Ice Cream,” which lets customers freely choose their toppings, ranked No. 1 in sales. Its low-sugar version also ranked among the top sellers. Menu items topped with honeycomb and granola, as well as those featuring a chocolate shell, have also remained popular. This reflects both consumers’ desire to create their preferred flavors themselves and their health-conscious choices. The same strategy is also being applied to collaborative products between companies. In collaboration with Orion Corporation, Yoajung introduced three new menu items: “Hwang Cheese Mitz Yoajung,” “Hwang Cheese Mitz Bingsu” and “The Hwang Cheese Mitz Greek Classic.”

Yoajung plans to expand participatory menu options that consumers can customize themselves, reflecting the modisumer trend through various collaborations and other initiatives.

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.