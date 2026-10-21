COSMAX Group Launches Second Research Project, the “VIVA Project,” with U.S. Harvard Medical School, Exploring Drug Candidates for ‘Obesity and Anti-Aging’ Beyond Cosmetics

◇ Lee Kyung-soo, chairman of COSMAX Group (right), and Mike McNally, MGB’s chief development officer, at the “COSMAX–MGB Joint Research Agreement Signing Ceremony” held at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in Boston,

COSMAX Group is expanding its joint microbiome research with Mass General Brigham (MGB), a network of teaching hospitals affiliated with Harvard Medical School in the United States, and is moving into the development of biopharmaceutical drug candidates as well as cosmetic ingredients.

On the 13th (local time), COSMAX Group signed an agreement with MGB for their second joint research project, the “VIVA Project,” at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in Boston, U.S. Attendees at the signing ceremony included COSMAX Group Chairman Lee Kyung-soo; Lee Byung-joo, CEO and vice chairman of COSMAX BTI; Park Cheon-ho, director of the R&I Center; Marcella Guadalupe del Carmen, president of MGH; Will Curry, director of MGH Medical Center; and Mike McNally, MGB’s chief development officer.

In their first joint research project, conducted from 2024 to 2026, the two sides used COSMAX’s skin microbiome data and MGB’s clinical data to identify the mechanisms by which substances derived from specific microorganisms help relieve symptoms in an atopic dermatitis model and improve skin barrier function. The findings were published in Allergy, an international journal in the fields of allergy and clinical immunology, and a domestic patent was also filed for technology related to the microorganism-derived substances.

In the second research project, running from 2026 to 2029, the partners will expand microbiome research into the biotech and healthcare fields and pursue the discovery of individually recognized functional ingredients for health functional foods and biopharmaceutical drug candidates.

The partners plan to use MGB’s clinical infrastructure to verify the efficacy and safety of candidate substances and explore the commercialization of materials related to anti-aging and slow aging. In weight and metabolic management, they will seek to identify lactic acid bacteria and functional ingredients for health functional foods that work through mechanisms similar to GLP-1. They also plan to introduce AI-based analytical technology into the research, using it not only for data analysis but also to design research hypotheses and optimize candidate substances.

“Our first joint research project resulted in publication in an international academic journal and the filing of a patent,” said COSMAX Group Chairman Lee Kyung-soo. “Through the VIVA Project, we will build technological competitiveness in the biotech and medical fields as well, beyond cosmetics.”

Reporter Kim So-hyeong, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.