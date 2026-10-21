Fired White House spokesperson spotted in 'Superwoman' workout gear; bikini photos on social media made public again

Katie Zacharia (left), seen in workout clothes after resigning as White House spokesperson, and bikini photos made public again on social media. Photo credit: TheImageDirect.com, Instagram.com

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Katie Zacharia, 41, who stepped down as White House spokesperson just five days after taking office, was seen in public for the first time since her resignation.

She was spotted walking the streets of Los Angeles in a close-fitting workout outfit made up of blue and red.

According to the U.S. outlet the New York Post, Zacharia was seen out in Los Angeles, California, on the 19th (local time), wearing form-fitting workout clothes. The blue-and-red outfit, which exposed her midriff, evoked the costumes of Superman or Superwoman.

She also made public again photos on her social media that she had set to private after being appointed White House spokesperson, including photos of herself in a bikini and in revealing workout clothes.

Online reactions to the photos were mixed.

Netizens are posting comments such as, “If she had focused more on studying and work instead of spending time exercising and getting spa treatments, she might have passed the bar exam and become a capable public servant,” “Did the government properly vet her before appointing her? If it did, the people responsible for the vetting should also be held accountable,” “The previous one was better,” and “Leave her alone now.”

Zacharia had previously introduced herself as a lawyer, but became embroiled in controversy over her qualifications after it emerged that she had not passed the U.S. bar exam.

President Trump also publicly suggested that Zacharia reconsider her future in the role. He told reporters, in effect, that he was not sure whether continuing in the position was something she needed, and that he would let her make the decision herself.

Zacharia later stepped down as White House spokesperson. Her tenure lasted just five days, and she is expected to go down as having served the shortest term of any White House spokesperson in U.S. history.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.