HD Hyundai Robotics to Take Part in 2026 Future Innovation Technology Expo, Unveil ‘Physical AI Dual-Arm Robot’

HD Hyundai Robotics has unveiled for the first time a dual-arm robot equipped with an AI model it developed in-house, as it seeks to expand the scope of automation in manufacturing processes.

HD Hyundai Robotics said on the 21st that it showcased a physical AI-powered intelligent dual-arm robot under development at the Future Innovation Technology Expo 2026 (FIX 2026), which opened that day at Daegu EXCO. The unveiled robot has an upper-body structure equipped with two arms and five fingers. Unlike industrial robots that repeat set motions, it is designed to generate movements in response to its surroundings. Each arm has a payload capacity of 7 kg, and the robot has a working radius of 630 mm. Its hands are designed with a structure similar to human hands, enabling it to perform precision tasks such as grasping and moving objects.

The key technology is a robot foundation model (RFM) under development in-house. The technology enables a robot to recognize its surroundings and generate movements suited to the situation, with the aim of allowing it to adapt to a variety of work environments without requiring workers to program each movement sequence and position individually.

HD Hyundai Robotics also plans to progressively enhance its sensor technology and mobility functions. It will work with Aidin Robotics, in which it acquired an equity stake last September, to advance force and tactile sensors and improve the precision of tasks performed by the arms and hands. It also plans to apply technologies such as bipedal walking.

Initial applications will include kitting, the preparation of parts for each work unit, and assembly processes. The company plans to expand the range of applications to welding and painting, and to apply the task intelligence developed during the process to existing industrial robots and collaborative robots as well.

A representative of HD Hyundai Robotics said, “Drawing on the design, control and mass-production technologies and know-how we have built up in the industrial robot market, we will seek to gain an early lead in physical AI robot technology.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.