A moment with a book as the waves roll in... A reading getaway to the shores of Gangneung

The chance to sip a cup of coffee while gazing out at the sea and read a light book—a working professional’s dream has become reality. A “book trip” where visitors can enjoy the sea, reading and coffee together is coming to Anmok Beach in Gangneung, Gangwon Province. The event was planned by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization in response to the “text-hip” trend, which treats reading as a way to express personal taste.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization on the 21st, “Sea 24: Book Trip” will take place around Anmok Beach in Gangneung from October 21 to October 25. Held in conjunction with the Gangneung Coffee Festival, the event aims to extend tourists’ stays in the area and turn local tourism resources into content.

The event is designed to give visitors a different kind of experience in the area. Its main attraction is a book lounge featuring a collection of around 200 books. The books are arranged around four themes—food, photography, local content from Gangneung, and travel and coffee—so visitors can choose titles to suit their tastes. There are also programs that let visitors do more than just read and take part themselves, including “Bookmark Workshop,” where they design bookmarks; “Sea Wish Travel Destination,” where they write down a seaside destination they would like to visit and a wish; and “Sea PICK Photo Spot,” where they can take photos with books and the sea as a backdrop.

There will also be opportunities to meet through books. On October 24, broadcaster Noh Hong-chul will host a book concert on the theme of “Seaside Travel and Reading.” On October 25, following a performance by a bandoneon ensemble, singer-songwriter and author Yozoh, who runs a bookstore in Jeju, and author Kim Shin-hoe will talk with readers on the theme “How Many Pages Is the Sound of the Waves?”

Lee Geun-hee, head of the Regional Content Development Team at the Korea Tourism Organization, said, “I hope you relax with a book amid the sound of the waves and the subtle aroma of coffee by the autumn sea, and make unforgettable memories.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.