KCC, which supported restoration and repainting of the Four Guardian Deities at Olympic Park’s Gate of World Peace, provides 23 paint colors for artist Park Mina’s new work

◇ A new work by artist Park Mina, for which KCC provided paint. Photo courtesy of SOMA Museum of Art, Seoul Olympic Sports Promotion Foundation

KCC, which supported the restoration and repainting of the Four Guardian Deities at Olympic Park’s Gate of World Peace, has now stepped in to support the creation of contemporary art reinterpreting the deities’ colors.

KCC provided 23 paint colors to artist Park Mina, who is participating in the special exhibition “From Commemoration to Landscape,” marking the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and France, at SOMA Museum of Art. Using colors other than those of the Azure Dragon, Vermilion Bird, White Tiger and Black Tortoise in the Four Guardian Deities, Park presented a work that links 23 colors in a spectrum on a temporary exhibition wall.

This support followed KCC’s restoration and repainting project for the Four Guardian Deities at the Gate of World Peace, carried out with its dealers last year. At the time, KCC applied a total of 40 colors of coating, reproduced the colors using its AI color-matching system “KCC Smart 2.0” based on archival photographs and other materials, and also provided technical support, including surface treatment and coating selection.

The exhibition also presents the restoration and repainting process for the Four Guardian Deities and related materials as an archive alongside Park’s work, showcasing the materials and technologies needed to preserve the colors of public sculptures.

KCC is also showcasing “KCC Smart 3.0,” which uses AI and big data to reduce color variation across its coating product lines, further expanding the precision and range of applications of its color-matching technology.

Kim Gwang-ju, head of KCC’s Distribution Coatings Business Division and an executive director, said, “After taking part in reproducing the colors of the Four Guardian Deities last year, it is meaningful to be involved this year in expanding those colors into a new work of art.” He added, “KCC will continue to support diverse creative activities in the arts and culture sector, drawing on the coating technology and color expertise it has built up, and contribute to carrying forward the value of public art.”

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.