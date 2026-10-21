Baek Nam-jong takes office as first Korean president of the World Federation for NeuroRehabilitation

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Baek Nam-jong, president of Seoul National University Hospital and a professor of rehabilitation medicine, took office as the first Korean president of the World Federation for NeuroRehabilitation (WFNR) at the 14th World Congress for NeuroRehabilitation, held on the 15th. His term is four years.

Established in 1996, the WFNR is a multidisciplinary international organization based in the United Kingdom. It has at least 5,000 members worldwide, operates 38 Special Interest Groups, and collaborates with national societies in 41 countries. It raises awareness of neurorehabilitation, supports education, training and research, and promotes exchanges among professionals and international cooperation. The World Congress for NeuroRehabilitation (WCNR), held by the WFNR every two years, is a leading international academic event. This year’s 14th congress took place in Daegu from the 14th to the 17th, with researchers and clinicians in neurorehabilitation from around the world in attendance.

President Baek has led research in the rehabilitation of neurological conditions, including stroke, and has recently also worked on research applying artificial intelligence (AI) and digital health technologies to rehabilitation medicine. His appointment is seen as recognition of South Korea’s research capabilities and international standing in neurorehabilitation.

Newly appointed president Baek Nam-jong said, “As populations age rapidly around the world, the number of patients with neurological conditions such as stroke, dementia and Parkinson’s disease is increasing, and the importance of neurorehabilitation is greater than ever. In particular, neurorehabilitation is advancing rapidly as cutting-edge technologies such as brain-computer interfaces (BCI) and neuromodulation are incorporated into rehabilitation treatment.”

He went on to say, “Efforts are also needed to reduce disparities in neurorehabilitation care worldwide, including in low- and middle-income countries, so that the benefits of this progress do not remain limited to a few countries. As president, I will strengthen cooperation with societies in each country and lead both efforts: advancing cutting-edge technologies and improving access to healthcare.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Baek Nam-jong, president of Seoul National University Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.