Bohol, Philippines, home to a UNESCO Global Geopark... Discover the appeal of a destination where nature and the sea come together

◇ Alona Beach in Bohol

Bohol, Philippines, is one of Southeast Asia’s leading resort destinations, with its distinctive geological landscapes and marine ecosystems. Beyond beach-centered getaways, visitors can enjoy nature watching, ecological experiences and cultural exploration all in one place.

Bohol’s signature tourist attraction is the Chocolate Hills. Thousands of cone-shaped hills stretch across the landscape, creating a distinctive terrain. In the dry season, the grass on the hills turns brown, creating a striking scene reminiscent of chocolate.

◇ The Chocolate Hills in Bohol

The Bohol Island UNESCO Global Geopark was designated the Philippines’ first UNESCO Global Geopark in 2023. Bohol stands out as a tourist destination because visitors can experience its natural environment and local culture alongside its geological heritage.

◇ A tarsier found in Bohol.

Ecotourism is also one of Bohol’s main tourist attractions. Visitors can observe tarsiers, known for their large eyes and small bodies, in a protected area. On the Loboc River, they can take a cruise along waters bordered by tropical vegetation, while some areas also offer firefly-watching tours against a backdrop of mangrove forests.

Marine tourism adds to the appeal of a trip to Bohol. The Balicasag Marine Sanctuary near Panglao Island is a popular snorkeling and scuba-diving destination, known for its coral reefs and diverse marine life. Resorts, restaurants and other visitor amenities are clustered around Alona Beach, where visitors can enjoy both marine activities and relaxation.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Department of Tourism is reportedly planning promotional activities, including a range of discount offers, to attract Korean tourists by showcasing Bohol’s geological landscapes and marine ecosystem.

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.