KT&G expands sales channels for 'lil TONINO LAMBORGHINI'... “Offering a fast user experience”

◇ Four types of lil TONINO LAMBORGHINI devices introduced by KT&G.

KT&G will expand sales outlets for its lil TONINO LAMBORGHINI heated tobacco product. It features a shorter preheating time than existing lil products.

On the 21st, KT&G said the expanded distribution of lil TONINO LAMBORGHINI had increased its sales outlets to 34,000 convenience stores in major cities, including Seoul, Gyeonggi, Busan, Incheon, Daegu, Gwangju, Daejeon and Ulsan. The product is also available on the official lil Store website.

Released on the 15th, lil TONINO LAMBORGHINI uses Flashwave Heating Technology and touts “3-second preheating”—the fastest among e-cigarettes launched in Korea—as a competitive advantage. KT&G plans to expand sales outlets to convenience stores nationwide by the end of this year.

Along with expanding distribution channels for lil TONINO LAMBORGHINI, KT&G also introduced its dedicated stick brand, NAU. The five varieties of dedicated sticks being launched are NAU Reoseuteu, NAU Blue, NAU Change, NAU Yellow and NAU Coral.

A KT&G spokesperson said, “We will continue to enhance our product competitiveness through differentiated technological innovation.”

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.