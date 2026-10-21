Steel Structure Falls at TSMC Construction Site in Taiwan, Killing All Four Workers

Screenshot from Taiwanese broadcaster TTV

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A steel structure fell at a new construction site for Taiwanese contract chipmaker TSMC, killing four workers.

According to Taiwanese media outlets, including ETtoday, a steel structure fell at the P4 construction site for TSMC’s F22 plant in Nanzi District, Kaohsiung, on the afternoon of the 20th.

At the time, four workers employed by a subcontractor were lifting and installing a steel structure on the building’s third floor. The structure suddenly collapsed, and the workers fell from a height along with it.

The four workers were taken to hospital for treatment immediately after the accident, but three died that day, and a worker in their 30s also died on the morning of the 21st. The death toll from the accident therefore rose to four. The workers who died were reportedly between 33 and 37 years old.

Authorities said they were investigating the possibility that bolts at the steel structure’s connections had broken. Initial estimates suggested that bolt fatigue or deterioration, or an insufficient number of bolts, may have caused the accident, but its exact cause can only be determined after further examination.

Whether the workers were wearing safety lines also drew attention. Authorities explained that if it is determined that all four workers were wearing safety lines at the time of the accident, the points to which the lines were anchored may have fallen along with the steel structure.

Authorities temporarily halted steel-frame installation work at the P4 construction site where the accident occurred.

The F22 plant where the accident occurred is one of TSMC’s advanced semiconductor production hubs and is a facility associated with plans to produce next-generation semiconductors, including those made using 2-nanometer-class processes.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.