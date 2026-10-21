“How liver cancer cells evaded immune attack”... Study uncovers link between RNA regulation and macrophage function

Study schematic

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Researchers in South Korea have identified a new immune-evasion mechanism in which abnormal RNA regulation inside liver cancer cells paralyzes the function of nearby immune cells and helps cancer cells survive. A research team led by Professor Nam Seok-woo of the Department of Pathology at the Catholic University College of Medicine demonstrated how a specific RNA-regulatory pathway in liver cancer cells disables macrophages. The team also pointed to the potential for a new immunotherapy that could restore immune-cell function by blocking this signaling pathway. The findings were published in the latest issue of the international journal Cancer Communications (IF=28.4).

◇Researchers identify a new pathway by which liver cancer cells disable macrophages

Macrophages are a major type of innate immune cell that engulf and remove not only bacteria and dead cells but also abnormal cells such as cancer cells. However, cancer cells evade macrophage attacks in various ways and can even alter macrophages’ properties to their own advantage.

Professor Nam Seok-woo’s team found that when levels of IGF2BP2, a protein that regulates RNA in liver cancer cells, increase, MYBL2 activity is activated, which in turn promotes the expression and secretion of HMGB2 protein.

In particular, the team confirmed that HMGB2 secreted by liver cancer cells binds to RAGE receptors on nearby macrophages and transmits signals, markedly reducing the macrophages’ ability to engulf cancer cells. As a result, the macrophages’ properties change in a way that helps cancer cells survive and proliferate.

The team went beyond basic genomic analyses and cell experiments, systematically validating the mechanism through functional experiments using actual liver cancer tissue and macrophages from patients, as well as animal models of liver cancer.

◇Beyond the “Don’t eat me” signal: directly controlling macrophage function

The CD47-SIRPα signal was already well known as a key mechanism by which cancer cells evade macrophage attacks. CD47 on the surface of cancer cells sends macrophages a kind of “Don’t eat me” signal, allowing the cancer cells to avoid being eliminated as targets.

Through this study, the team identified a new mechanism in which abnormal RNA regulation in liver cancer cells increases HMGB2 secretion, directly alters macrophage function, and thereby triggers immune evasion.

◇Restoring disabled immune cells... Potential treatments for cancer, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases

A key therapeutic finding of this study was that the macrophages’ ability to eliminate cancer cells was restored when the researchers inhibited the HMGB2-RAGE signaling axis, through which liver cancer cells disable macrophages.

Professor Nam Seok-woo, who led the study, emphasized, “The significance lies not merely in identifying a single protein as a new therapeutic target, but in confirming the fundamental principle that abnormal RNA regulation inside cancer cells can also alter the function of nearby macrophages.” He added, “If we can normalize macrophage function when it has been abnormally altered by disease, we may be able to find new treatment options for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases as well as cancer.”

Meanwhile, NEORNAT, a biotech startup founded by Professor Nam Seok-woo, is developing an innovative drug that uses RNA to control macrophage function, building on the findings of this study.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Nam Seok-woo (left) and Ha Jin-woong, a doctoral student

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.