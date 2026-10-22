Lotte World’s Fall Invitation... A Family-Friendly Autumn Foliage Outing in the Heart of the City

◇ Fall at Lotte World means enjoying a variety of attractions alongside the autumn foliage and embracing the thrills. The photo shows a visitor enjoying Gyro Drop. Photo courtesy of Lotte World

“Ding-dong!” An invitation to an autumn outing has arrived. The sender is Lotte World, and the recipient is everyone in South Korea. In the season when the leaves turn color, the whole family can enjoy the spirit of fall in downtown Seoul without traveling far. A variety of sights and rich seasonal offerings for all generations to enjoy together add a special kind of fun, like the colorful autumn leaves.

◇ Lotte World’s Magic Island is a place to enjoy attractions while taking in the feel of the season. The photo shows a visitor enjoying Atlantis. Photo courtesy of Lotte World

▶ Thrills amid the autumn scenery of Seokchon Lake

Lotte World’s appeal doubles in the fall. That’s because it is filled with seasonal offerings that reflect the theme park’s blend of indoor and outdoor spaces. In particular, the attractions blend with the surrounding scenery, adding to the fun of the rides. That is why it has become a popular urban autumn outing destination for three generations to visit together.

As befits a theme park, Magic Island, the outdoor area of Lotte World Adventure, is an ideal spot for younger visitors. The thrilling rides beside Seokchon Lake—the “Gyro Trio” (Gyro Drop, Gyro Swing and Gyro Spin)—offer an exhilarating experience. From the rides, visitors can take in the surrounding scenery from a different perspective, adding thrills to their leaf-peeping. In the fall, trees turning red and yellow blend with the theme park, creating a different scene wherever you look. It’s even more enjoyable with children or parents.

The “Invitation to a Strange World” event is also running through November 15 as part of the fall season. It features a variety of offerings that let visitors experience the world of the Junji Ito Collection. On the third floor of Magic Castle, an immersive photo zone recreates the eerie atmosphere of the works, while behind the castle, the “Junji Ito Photo Street,” a collage-style photo zone, welcomes visitors.

Fantasy Dream, known as an attraction for preschoolers, also transforms into a place the whole family can enjoy during the fall season. Ordinarily, visitors ride a fantasy train through a dreamlike wonderland greeted by sweet candy and animal dolls. But through November 15, it will operate as “Fantasy Dream: Strange Nightmare” every day from 6 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. Its new offerings center on a story in which darkness falls over Fantasy Dream after sunset and a terrifying presence awakens.

Visitors can also enjoy mystery-party-themed offerings throughout Lotte World Adventure. Various programs have been prepared around a party to which suspicious guests are invited, including the “Dark Fantasy Festival” parade. The Meeting Plaza on the first floor has been transformed into a party stage to heighten the festive atmosphere. Visitors who complete a mission to explore the park and collect map pieces can receive a “Strange World Resident ID.”

A variety of performances take place along the first-floor parade route. Every day at 2 p.m., the new attraction “Kong x Godzilla: The Ride” unit will appear alongside “Let’s Play! Lotty’s Adventure Parade.” The festival of lights “World of Light” takes place at 7 p.m., followed by the new mini-parade “Dark Fantasy Festival” at 8:20 p.m. The 5 p.m. performance “Dracula’s Love” is held at Garden Stage, and on weekends and public holidays, visitors can take photos with twin witches and ghosts during the “Trick or Tarot” photo session at 4 p.m.

◇◇ Lotte World is presenting “Invitation to a Strange World” for the fall season. The event focuses on letting visitors experience the world of the Junji Ito Collection, while also making food and drink part of the

▶ A special dining experience available only now... packed with character

Lotte World is also offering a distinctive dining experience this fall. It has prepared food and drink items inspired by the world of the Junji Ito Collection.

“Tomie’s Split-Injection Ade” is a drink inspired by Tomie, the femme fatale character who continually splits into more of herself. Customers can squeeze syrup from a syringe-shaped container into the ade themselves, adding an element of fun. “Souichi Sundae” is a dish of sweet ice cream topped with chocolate syrup. A nail-shaped piece of chocolate, like the one the prank-loving character Souichi carries in his mouth, is placed on top to capture his signature look. “Fuchi’s Glamorous Runway Ade” and “Blood Corn Blood Ade” also stand out. In addition, a limited number of cookie sets featuring key visuals drawn by Junji Ito himself will be available. The characters are printed on the packaging and on each individual cookie, making them fun to collect as well.

◇ Lotte World is presenting “Invitation to a Strange World” for the fall season. The event focuses on letting visitors experience the world of the Junji Ito Collection, and offers a variety of collaborative merchandise.

Alongside the dining experience, visitors can enjoy unusual activities. Lotte World is also offering collaborative merchandise featuring popular characters from the works. The “Junji Ito Collection Random Sound Keycap Keychain,” a gachapon item that adds the fun of drawing a random product, comes in four designs: Tomie, Souichi, The Handsome Boy at the Crossroads and Oshikiri. Pressing the keycap plays a sound effect, adding an audio element to the fun.

Merchandise featuring Tomie, who has a large fan base in South Korea, is also available. Highlights include the “Tomie Plush Keychain,” which reimagines Tomie as a cute character, and the “Tomie Charm School Bag,” a black bag decorated with a Tomie plush charm. The school bag adds a distinctive touch to Lotte World’s school-uniform look while remaining practical for everyday use. To enjoy the fall season more immersively, visitors can rent a Tomie school uniform at the Magic School Costume Shop or try a character tattoo at the Magic School Makeup Room.

◇ A view of Lotte World’s Magic Island from Seoul Sky. The surrounding autumn foliage adds a variety of colors. Photo courtesy of Lotte World

▶ Discover fall at Seoul Sky and the aquarium

To make the most of fall at Lotte World, visitors can also explore Seoul Sky and the aquarium. Seoul Sky is the country’s highest observation deck, located near the top of Lotte World Tower. Its unobstructed 360-degree panoramic views take in both the city skyline and scenery that changes with the seasons. In fall, foliage stretching around Seokchon Lake, Olympic Park and the Hangang River adds a variety of colors to the view.

Another draw is the chance to admire the fall foliage on Seoul’s celebrated mountains in every direction. To the north, visitors can see Achasan Mountain alongside views of the Hangang River, while to the south they can take in the autumn scenery of Namhansanseong Fortress. The surrounding mountains and cityscape come together to offer a sweeping view of fall in Seoul.

◇ Lotte World Aquarium is presenting “Aqua Gallery: Waterlight Garden” for the fall season. Media lighting added to tanks of various shapes creates the feeling of enjoying autumn foliage underwater. Photo courtesy of

Lotte World Aquarium is presenting “Aqua Gallery: Waterlight Garden” for the fall season. The space offers a modern interpretation of traditional Korean beauty, using media lighting in tanks of various shapes to transform viewing marine life into an evocative exhibition experience. Seasonal landscaping has also been added for fall, creating a garden where the colors of water and autumn leaves blend together. Maple leaves and chestnut-burr objects have also been placed in some of the tanks on the basement level, allowing visitors to experience the colors of fall throughout the exhibition.

In particular, “Sanrio Characters in Lotte World Aquarium: Mermaid Party” will run through November 29. Based on the concept of visitors being invited to an underwater party with Sanrio characters transformed into mermaids, the event features a themed zone, augmented reality (AR) content and character photo sessions.

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.