SK ecoplant faces ongoing shoddy-construction controversy, with challenges including construction quality control and winning redevelopment projects

◇The SK View Residents’ Emergency Committee has raised allegations of shoddy construction by SK ecoplant, saying about 100 households suffered flood damage in torrential rain on the 18th. Photo courtesy of the SK View

SK ecoplant has once again become embroiled in controversy over shoddy construction. The latest flooding at an apartment complex in Incheon’s Songdo International City comes after a terrace structure collapsed at the complex last August, when it was in its second year after completion. Residents have raised suspicions of shoddy construction, citing recurring defects and the contractor’s response. SK ecoplant is expanding projects to build semiconductor manufacturing facilities and related infrastructure while seeking to enhance its residential products and services under its existing SK View brand and premium residential brand DE'FINE. Since allegations of shoddy construction could affect future project wins, construction quality control has emerged as a key challenge for President Kim Young-sik ahead of his first anniversary in office.

According to the construction industry and the SK View Residents’ Emergency Committee at Luxe Ocean SK View in Songdo, Incheon, about 100 households suffered flood damage in torrential rain on the 18th. Rainwater poured in through the windows in the living room and other rooms, flooding the floors. Damage varied, including leaks through cracks in the cement and flooded hardwood floors. The committee said the flooding occurred simultaneously throughout the complex, from lower to upper floors, and was not confined to any particular building.

The SK View Residents’ Emergency Committee claims the flooding was caused by shoddy construction. It stressed that, in most of the affected homes, rainwater seeped in around the main living-room windows and the master bedroom’s balcony windows, pouring inside even when both panes of the double-glazed windows were closed. This is why the committee has raised concerns about faulty window design and construction.

◇The SK View Residents’ Emergency Committee says rainwater poured through the windows in the living room and other rooms, flooding the floors, and that leaks through cracks in the cement caused damage. It said the

Along with alleging shoddy construction caused the flooding, the SK View Residents’ Emergency Committee has voiced dissatisfaction, saying SK ecoplant, the contractor, also failed to respond properly afterward.

The committee said it was difficult to reach the after-sales service center by phone. Although residents went to the service office in person to report the damage, the company’s representatives did not respond appropriately, it stressed. The SK View Residents’ Emergency Committee urged the company to act, saying, “The leaks remain unresolved in their second year despite repeated repairs, and temporary patchwork fixes ultimately led to around 100 households being flooded. Construction companies that routinely line their pockets through shoddy construction while putting the public’s lives and property at risk, then try to brush off defects after completion, must be held strictly accountable for their conduct and these wrongful practices must be brought to an end.”

◇Last August, the floor structure of a second-floor terrace in one building at Songdo Luxe Ocean SK View, an apartment complex in Incheon’s Songdo International City built by SK ecoplant, collapsed. The SK View

The apartment complex is the site where a terrace collapsed last August, prompting allegations of shoddy construction. On Aug. 19, shortly after the accident, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and Incheon City formed a joint accident investigation committee of 10 experts in fields including structural engineering, construction and law. The committee was to determine the cause of the balcony collapse and draw up measures to prevent a recurrence by Nov. 20. Another problem has emerged just over two months after the allegations of shoddy construction were first raised.

The SK View Residents’ Emergency Committee stressed, “The complex, built by SK ecoplant, comprises 1,114 households and began welcoming residents in March 2025; it has been only one year and eight months since completion.” It added, “The mass flooding following the terrace collapse proves SK ecoplant’s overall shoddy construction.”

When Kim Young-sik was appointed CEO last year, SK ecoplant said it planned to strengthen its core capabilities in semiconductors and AI, improve its fundamental business competitiveness and accelerate efforts to lay the groundwork for sustainable growth. However, the company’s performance in its core housing business has been sluggish. It has won three redevelopment projects in Seoul this year, but the value of those contracts is relatively low compared with that of the top 10 construction companies in the construction capability rankings. Industry observers expect construction quality control to be a challenge Kim will have to address ahead of his first anniversary in office, as continuing allegations of shoddy construction could adversely affect future project wins.

SK ecoplant maintains that the allegations of shoddy construction related to the recent flooding are untrue. A company representative said, “We confirmed there were no construction errors at [Songdo SK View],” adding, “We will identify the cause and take the necessary measures.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.