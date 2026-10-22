Seoul National University Hospital Professor Park Joong-shin Elected President-Elect of the Asia-Oceania Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology

[Sportschosun reporter Chang Jong-ho] Professor Park Joong-shin of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Seoul National University Hospital has been elected president-elect of the Asia and Oceania Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (AOFOG). The election took place at the federation’s 29th regular general assembly, held in Sydney, Australia, on the 15th. His two-year term begins in September 2028.

Founded in 1957, the Asia & Oceania Federation of Obstetrics & Gynaecology (AOFOG) is an international organization whose members include obstetrics and gynecology societies and associations from 23 countries in Asia and Oceania. It continues to promote academic exchange and international cooperation with the aim of advancing obstetrics and gynecology and reproductive biology, and improving women’s health throughout their lives as well as fetal and neonatal health.

Professor Park, currently an AOFOG vice president, has provided clinical care and conducted research in high-risk pregnancy and maternal-fetal medicine. He has served as chair of the Korean Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, president of the Korean Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology, and president of the Korean Society of Maternal and Fetal Medicine. He is currently vice president and president-elect of the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences.

President-elect Park Joong-shin said, “The Asia-Oceania region faces diverse medical environments and healthcare challenges, making academic exchange and cooperation among countries important,” adding, “I will work to strengthen cooperation among member countries and contribute to academic progress in obstetrics and gynecology and the promotion of women’s health.”

Reporter Chang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Park Joong-shin

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.