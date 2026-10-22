A “Choking” Sensation in the Throat Every Time You Eat... A Sign of Esophageal Narrowing?

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] In autumn, when food is plentiful, many people experience unexpected difficulty swallowing while enjoying delicious meals. A common symptom is the feeling that something has become stuck in the throat or the middle of the chest when swallowing. It is easy to dismiss this as indigestion or eating too quickly, but if these symptoms recur, esophageal stricture—a narrowing of the passage through the esophagus—should be suspected.

The esophagus is the passage that carries swallowed food to the stomach. Repeated inflammation or damage to the esophagus can cause scar tissue to form during healing, narrowing the passage. This condition is called an “esophageal stricture.” When the esophagus narrows, food has difficulty passing through, leading to difficulty swallowing.

One of the main causes of esophageal stricture is gastroesophageal reflux disease. When stomach acid repeatedly flows back into the esophagus, it damages the lining, and scar tissue forms during healing, narrowing the esophagus. There can also be various other causes, including inflammatory diseases and tumors, so it is difficult to determine the cause based on symptoms alone.

In the early stages of esophageal stricture, discomfort occurs when swallowing relatively firm foods such as meat or bread. But as the stricture worsens, even swallowing soft foods or water can become difficult. Food may also flow back up, or swallowing may be accompanied by pain. If symptoms persist, reduced food intake can lead to weight loss.

Difficulty swallowing can also occur with other conditions, such as esophageal motility disorders. Accordingly, medical professionals assess the onset and progression of symptoms, as well as whether the difficulty is with swallowing food or liquids. If needed, they examine the inside of the esophagus by upper endoscopy to check for inflammation or narrowing.

Treatment depends on the cause and severity of the stricture. If gastroesophageal reflux disease is the cause, medication such as drugs that suppress stomach acid production is used. If the stricture is severe and makes eating difficult, endoscopic balloon dilation may be considered.

Jang Jun-hee, deputy director of the Department of Internal Medicine at Seran General Hospital, advised, “Difficulty swallowing can result from various causes, including not only esophageal strictures but also abnormalities in esophageal motility. If you repeatedly have difficulty swallowing food or feel as though something is stuck in your throat, don’t ignore it. Visit a hospital, find out the exact cause, and receive appropriate treatment.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Jang Jun-hee, Deputy Director

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.