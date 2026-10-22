After an iPhone is stolen, a warning appears on its screen... “Device locked and location being tracked”

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Amid large-scale protests in France, thieves who looted an Apple store reportedly encountered an unexpected warning message on a stolen iPhone. The screen displayed a message saying the device had been disabled and its location was being tracked, along with a notice that the authorities would be informed.

According to the New York Post and other U.S. media outlets, after an Apple store in Lille, northern France, was looted on the 17th (local time), a video showing the screen of an iPhone believed to have been stolen was posted on social media.

A warning appeared on the iPhone in the video: “Return this device to the Apple store in Lille. This device has been disabled and is being tracked, and the relevant authorities will be notified.”

Unlike products for general sale, devices used as display models in Apple stores are equipped with store-specific software and security systems. If a display device is taken outside the store, it switches to a locked state, and a message asking for it to be returned to the store may appear on the screen. They are therefore designed so that even if stolen from a store, the devices cannot be used normally.

As the video spread online, netizens reacted with comments such as, “They stole an iPhone that will lock within minutes,” “The device will be blocked and its location tracked too,” and “Is that really possible?” The looting took place amid protests held across several parts of France on the 17th. Apple stores were attacked not only in Lille but also in Bordeaux in the southwest, and luxury brand stores including Louis Vuitton, Hermès and Dior reportedly suffered looting or damage.

In Bordeaux, people wearing masks were seen trying to smash the entrance door of a Louis Vuitton store, while in Marseille, a Hermès store and shops selling jewelry, cosmetics and clothing were among the targets of looting.

The protests began amid discontent over educational conditions and the cost of living, among other issues, but escalated into violence and looting in some areas.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.