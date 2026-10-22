22nd Busan International Choral Festival to bring together around 2,300 people from 17 countries over four days in Busan

Provided by the Korean Choral Organizing Committee

As autumn deepens in October, musicians from around the world will present a harmony of unity in Busan.

The 22nd Busan International Choral Festival, hosted and organized by the Korean Choral Organizing Committee and sponsored by Busan Metropolitan City, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, KBS, Busan Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (Busan MBC), KNN and The Kookje Daily News, will be held over four days through the 25th at venues including Busan Concert Hall, the Sky Theater at Busan Cinema Center and sites around Dongbaekseom Island in Haeundae.

Around 2,300 musicians from 17 countries around the world are taking part in this year’s choral festival.

Twenty-three choirs from six countries—South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Burundi—will compete in the main competition, while 49 composers from 14 countries will take part in the composition competition, showcasing new possibilities in original choral music.

The opening event, the Grand Concert, will be held today (the 22nd) at Busan Concert Hall.

The Naju City Choir, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Jeju Choir and Missouri State University Choir from the United States will take the stage and present performances reflecting each ensemble’s distinct character.

In particular, the three choirs will perform John Rutter’s “Gloria” together, highlighting the opening concert.

The university choir festival “Special Concert I,” featuring Dankook University, Hansei University and the Missouri State University Choir from the United States, will be held on October 23. On the 24th, “Special Concert II,” a gala concert featuring the Busan Harmony Choir and international competition entrants introducing their countries’ cultures and folk music, will be free to attend.

The “Final Grand Prix” will bring the festival to a close on October 25 at 5 p.m. at the Sky Theater at Busan Cinema Center.

The winners in each category will compete in the final, and the first-prize-winning work from the composition competition is also set to receive its world premiere.

Open performances for residents and tourists are also planned.

At 11 a.m. on the 25th, the “Outreach Concert,” featuring international choirs singing against a seaside backdrop, will be held around Dongbaekseom Island in Haeundae. A choral workshop led by Professor Marcin Tomczak of the Academy of Music in Gdańsk, Poland, one of the competition judges, will also take place.

An official with the Korean Choral Organizing Committee said, “For more than 20 years, the Busan International Choral Festival has established itself as a leading cultural platform in Asia, where choral singers from around the world sing of peace and harmony,” adding, “We hope this year’s festival will once again be a rich celebration where participants and residents share the moving power of choral music.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.