CHUNGHO NAIS supplies water purifiers to ESG Eco-Friendly Expo... also holds tumbler-use photo verification event

CHUNGHO NAIS supplied water purifiers to the 2026 Korea ESG Eco-Friendly Expo (the Eco-Friendly Expo). The Eco-Friendly Expo is an event designed to showcase the latest trends in ESG management and the eco-friendly industry and to promote a culture of sustainable consumption.

According to CHUNGHO NAIS on the 22nd, it has installed six water purifiers at the Eco-Friendly Expo, which is being held at COEX in Seoul through the 23rd, and is operating a drinking water station that visitors can use freely. The company’s water purifiers are notable for features including improved user convenience and hygiene. The ice-making water purifier “The M,” unveiled last March, features a compact design that makes efficient use of space and ice-making performance. Measuring 19.5 cm wide and 43 cm deep, it can produce up to 6.68 kg of ice per day. The ice size can be adjusted to three settings: 7 g, 9 g, and 11 g. It also includes hygiene-management features, with sterilization functions for the ice storage compartment, the water passages inside the purifier, and the dispensing nozzle.

CHUNGHO NAIS is holding an event at the Eco-Friendly Expo to promote the use of reusable products. Visitors who bring their own tumblers can use the drinking water station and then take a photo as proof of participation. A total of 30 participants will be selected by raffle to receive coffee coupons.

A CHUNGHO NAIS representative said, “We will contribute to building a sustainable society through various activities that put eco-friendly values into practice.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.