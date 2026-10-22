Korail Tourism Networks and the Korea Internet Newspaper Association sign MOU to strengthen communication

Korail Tourism Networks (tentative name) announced on the 22nd that it had signed an agreement with the Korea Internet Newspaper Association to cooperate on publicity. The company said, “The agreement was pursued to effectively communicate information related to rail customer service.”

According to Korail Tourism Networks, the agreement was signed on the 21st at the Korea Press Center in Seoul. Under the agreement, the two organizations will cooperate on establishing a publicity partnership using online newspapers, producing promotional content, and sharing information about major projects and events.

Song Gwang-seok, CEO of Korail Tourism Networks, said, “I hope this agreement will help us deliver the information needed for rail customer service quickly and accurately.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.