Flames and black smoke billow from passenger jet’s engine just before takeoff; passengers and crew evacuated urgently

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A passenger jet preparing for takeoff at an airport in Peru suffered an engine fire, with flames shooting from its left engine. The aircraft aborted takeoff, and all passengers disembarked as a precaution. There were no casualties.

According to aviation news outlet AeroTime, the left engine of LATAM Airlines flight LA2302 caught fire on the 19th (local time) at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru. The flight, which was bound for Piura in northern Peru, had entered the runway and was preparing for takeoff when flames suddenly shot from the engine and thick black smoke billowed out.

The aircraft immediately halted operations, and firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Passengers then disembarked for their safety. No passengers or crew members were injured.

LATAM Airlines described the incident as an “unexpected technical problem.” However, it did not specify which part or device had malfunctioned.

Relevant authorities are investigating the exact cause of the incident.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.