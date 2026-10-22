EUGENE Corporation’s Bucheon Plant to Provide Consolation Payments and College Tuition for Family of Firefighter Killed in Bucheon Fire

EUGENE Corporation’s Bucheon plant and the Eugene Group Andang Academic Scholarship Foundation said on the 22nd that they would provide a consolation payment and college tuition for the children of a firefighter who died in the line of duty at the site of a factory fire in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province. EUGENE Corporation is headed by CEO Choi Jae-ho, and the foundation is chaired by Yoo Seok-hoon.

EUGENE Corporation’s Bucheon plant has set aside 20 million won as a consolation payment, while the Andang Academic Scholarship Foundation will cover the deceased firefighter’s children’s full college tuition. The payment and scholarship certificate will both be delivered through the Korea Fire Officials Credit Union to the family of the late Fire Lieutenant Kim Jin-seok, who was with the Bucheon Fire Station. The tuition support will continue until the deceased’s child graduates from college, once they enroll.

The support was arranged to honor the noble sacrifice of the firefighter who died in the line of duty while protecting the lives and safety of the public at the fire scene, and to offer comfort and assistance to the bereaved family.

The fire broke out on the 16th at a factory adjoining EUGENE Corporation’s Bucheon plant, where the company’s headquarters is located. Fire Lieutenant Kim, who had responded to fight the blaze, died in the line of duty, and seven people, including firefighters and factory personnel, were injured. During the fire, the Bucheon plant suspended ready-mixed concrete shipments and operated its own firefighting equipment to assist with the initial response.

Yoo Seok-hoon, chair of the Andang Academic Scholarship Foundation, said, “I offer my deepest condolences for the noble sacrifice of the deceased, who died in the line of duty while protecting the lives and safety of the public, and extend my heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. We will not forget the deceased’s dedication and will support the children’s education through to the end.” Reporter Sanghee Jeon, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.