Uniqlo to Launch ‘UNIQLO F.RISSO’ 2026 Knitwear Capsule Collection

Uniqlo (UNIQLO) will launch the ‘UNIQLO F.RISSO’ 2026 Knitwear Capsule Collection.

Following the 2026 summer season, this capsule collection marks the second collaboration with Francesco Risso. It pairs modern silhouettes and bold colors created using 3D knit technology[1] with Risso’s distinctive free-spirited and playful designs.

Comprising a knitwear lineup, the collection features witty colors and beautiful silhouettes under the theme ‘Made for Dreaming.’ In particular, its vintage knitwear-inspired genderless styles and signature two-tone color blocking are said to further highlight each wearer’s individuality.

The collection’s pieces use 3D knit technology, which knits garments in one piece to create a seamless construction and a clean silhouette, delivering a soft feel and dimensional shapes. The lineup includes turtleneck, mock-neck and polo sweaters made from a lightweight, warm merino wool blend, as well as V-neck and boat-neck sweaters in voluminous fabrics. HEATTECH socks and beanies are also available to add a finishing touch to winter styling.

Designer Francesco Risso said, “What’s interesting about this project is not the technology itself, but the paradoxical possibilities it makes possible. Having 3D machines that can create knitwear without seams allowed us to pursue depth, irregularity and a raw intimacy that can be expressed by hand. There was a time when the texture of clothing could only be completed through human touch, and always carried the maker’s traces in some form. With this collection, we wanted to use the latest production technology to evoke memories of the past and speak about the future in the language of the past—not through simple imitation or nostalgia. The tension between the machine’s perfect precision and the unpredictable beauty of the human touch is the most compelling part of this collection.”

The ‘UNIQLO F.RISSO’ 2026 Knitwear Capsule Collection will launch on October 30 at Uniqlo stores and online. Products available vary by store. Reporter Jeon Sang-hee, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.