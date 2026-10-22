Man in First Class Watches Porn and Engages in 'Indecent Behavior'; Woman Beside Him Says She Was Terrified

File photo: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A female passenger's allegation that the man seated beside her masturbated while watching pornography in an airliner's first-class cabin has shocked many.

The woman said she asked a flight attendant for help but was not given guidance on appropriate action. The airline apologized, acknowledging that its response had fallen short.

According to U.S. media outlets including the New York Post, a female passenger said she recently experienced this on an overnight United Airlines flight from San Diego to New Jersey.

The woman had booked a first-class seat so she could lie down and sleep during the flight. But she alleged that shortly after takeoff, the man seated next to her watched pornography on his phone and made movements that appeared to be masturbation under a blanket.

Describing what happened, the woman said, "I didn't know what to do. I was so terrified my body froze." She continued, "I felt trapped in a window seat. The man next to me had his seat fully reclined, so I would have had to climb over him to get out."

Unable to endure it any longer, the woman eventually got up, climbed over the man's seat, and told a flight attendant what was happening. The attendant said they would speak to the man, but the woman alleged that at first no one asked whether she was okay or wanted to move seats, or offered similar guidance.

After going to the restroom and returning to her original seat, the woman had to remain seated next to the man she said she had seen engaging in a sexual act.

She later asked the flight attendants again, and they agreed to switch her seat with another passenger. The woman said she did not see police waiting or anyone taking other action to stop the man when he got off the plane. She also claimed that only after speaking with an airline customer service representative was she told she could report the incident to the FBI several days later.

The woman said the airline should have contacted the police immediately after the incident or helped her file a report at the airport. However, airlines are reportedly not required to report every instance of sexual misconduct between passengers to the police or federal agencies.

United Airlines said, "We are taking this matter seriously" and "have spoken with the customer and apologized for the experience." It added, "We have barred the male passenger involved from flying with us while the investigation is ongoing."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.