“Introducing promising homegrown K-beauty brands”... Hyundai Department Store holds ‘Beauty Festa’ at its Sinchon branch through December 15

◇ ‘Beauty Festa’ pop-up store on the fifth floor of Hyundai Department Store’s Sinchon branch. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Department Store

Hyundai Department Store is holding ‘Beauty Festa’ on the fifth floor of the U-PLEX building at its Sinchon branch in Seoul’s Seodaemun District.

The event, organized in collaboration with Hyundai Department Store’s in-house beauty select shop BeCLEAN and the Korea SMEs and Startups Distribution Center to showcase promising homegrown K-beauty brands, runs through December 15. Around 80 K-beauty brands, including Bिनेu, Ideureureu, Rubel, Oki Beauty and Rorika, are taking part and presenting a variety of beauty products, including skincare, derma, hair, body and makeup products. The event also features a range of activities for customers, including free AI skin, scalp and personal color analysis, a stamp tour and a lucky draw.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Department Store recently opened a store for Koodeu, a select shop specializing in ‘Derma Beauty.’ It is actively catering to growing demand for functional skincare and expanding the range of beauty stores in its department stores to meet differentiated customer needs.

Reporter Sohyung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.