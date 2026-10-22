“Let me sit next to my husband”—after being turned down, she wept for three hours of the flight

Photo: Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A story about a woman who asked to switch seats on a plane so she could sit next to her husband, then cried for three hours after being turned down, is drawing attention.

Foreign outlets, including the New York Post, reported on an in-flight seat-swap dispute that travel blogger Tomiko Harvey recently shared on social media.

According to reports, Harvey, who lives in the United States, boarded an approximately 10-hour flight from Istanbul to Washington, D.C., after visiting Kazakhstan. On the plane, a female passenger asked her to swap her aisle seat for the seat next to her husband. The woman’s husband was sitting in a middle seat two rows ahead. If Harvey had switched seats, she would have had to sit in the relatively uncomfortable middle seat for the entire long-haul flight.

Harvey turned down the request. The woman then began to cry. According to Harvey, she continued crying for about three hours.

As the woman continued to cry, Harvey said, “I asked if someone in her family had passed away.” The woman replied, “No one died. I just miss my husband and want to rest my head on his shoulder.”

But unlike his wife, who had been crying for a long time, the husband showed little reaction.

Harvey claimed that the husband was sleeping comfortably in his seat with his headphones on.

Harvey also brought up the incident after the plane landed. She said she made a sarcastic remark to the woman: “Well done. You made it through 10 hours without your husband.”

The video and account Harvey shared attracted a great deal of attention online.

Online commenters reacted, saying, “It’s surprising that she didn’t ask a flight attendant for help despite crying for three hours”; “If she couldn’t last 10 hours without her husband, why didn’t she reserve seats next to each other in advance?”; and “Her husband was probably glad to be away from his wife and get some quiet rest.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.