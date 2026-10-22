Kim Yong-min, Professor Emeritus at Chungbuk National University College of Medicine, Receives '2026 JW Seongcheon Award'... JW Lee Jong-ho Foundation Presents 100 Million Won in Prize Money and a Plaque

◇ From left: Lee Kyung-ha, Chairperson of the JW Lee Jong-ho Foundation (Chairman of JW Group); Yong-min, Professor Emeritus of Chungbuk National University College of Medicine; and Lee Sung-nak, Chairperson of the JW

Kim Yong-min (67), an emeritus professor at Chungbuk National University College of Medicine, won the '2026 JW Seongcheon Award'.

The JW Lee Jong-ho Foundation, a public interest foundation of JW Pharmaceutical, held an awards ceremony at the JW building in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi-do on the 21st and presented a prize of 100 million won and a plaque.

The JW Seongcheon Award, established in 2012 by the late Honorary Chairman Lee Jong-ho to carry on the spirit of 'respect for life' of JW Pharmaceutical founder President Seongcheon Lee Ki-seok, is being presented for the 14th time this year.

This year's laureate, Professor Emeritus Kim Yong-min, stepped down from his stable professorship in 2018 to become an activist for a medical relief organization. Since then, he has been carrying out emergency relief activities in conflict zones and medically underserved areas, including the Gaza Strip in Palestine, Ethiopia, and South Sudan. In countries such as Tanzania and Uzbekistan, he personally performed complex surgeries at his own expense and taught advanced surgical techniques to local medical staff. Furthermore, he has made significant contributions to establishing a foundation for medically marginalized regions to treat patients independently, such as by directly supporting the living expenses of local doctors for training in Korea. Domestically, he continues to provide free medical care for the urban poor and foreign workers through the Joseph Clinic and the Raphael Clinic.

"The patients and medical staff I met in the medical field, and the good relationships I formed with them, are the greatest treasures of my life," said Professor Kim. "Although I cannot change their world, it is very rewarding to have been able to be a neighbor who stands by their side." He continued, "I have been able to come this far thanks to the care and love of those around me, including my family," adding, "I will deeply engrave the value of respect for life embodied in the JW Seongcheon Award in my heart and continue to silently fulfill my calling by the side of patients."

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.