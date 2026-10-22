"Adults aged 75 and older: Greater weight fluctuations linked to up to 62% higher risk of death"

Comparison of the risk of death by degree of weight fluctuation (upper-right graph) and an example graph showing weight variability.

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that assessing older adults’ health requires looking not only at their current weight but also at how their weight has changed over time. Older adults whose weight fluctuated substantially had up to a 62% higher risk of death than those who maintained a stable weight.

A research team comprising Professors Seo Ji-yeon and Choi Ji-min of the Department of Gastroenterology at Seoul National University Hospital Gangnam Center and Professor Han Kyung-do of Soongsil University said an analysis of about 620,000 adults aged 75 and older found that the greater their weight fluctuations, the higher their risk of death. The risk was also higher among people whose weight changed substantially in between, even when their first and last recorded weights were similar.

Weight can change in old age due to illness or frailty. While attention has mainly focused on how much weight people lose or gain, the extent to which their weight varies across multiple measurements may also help assess their health.

The research team analyzed data from the National Health Insurance Service’s health screenings for 616,696 adults aged 75 and older who were screened between 2012 and 2015 and had at least four weight measurements on record. The participants’ average age was 78. The team tracked whether they died and the causes of death through the end of 2022. The median follow-up period was 7.5 years, during which 195,585 people died.

After dividing participants into four groups in order of increasing weight variability, the team found that the risk of death in the other three groups was 12%, 26% and 62% higher, respectively, than in the group with the smallest fluctuations. The analysis took into account factors that could affect the risk of death, including age, sex, lifestyle and comorbidities.

Even among people whose first and last recorded weights differed by no more than 5%, those whose weight fluctuated substantially in between had a 41% higher risk of death than those whose weight remained relatively stable. The same pattern was seen among people who lost or gained weight. In the weight-loss group, those with greater fluctuations had a 36% higher risk of death than the other people in the same group; in the weight-gain group, the risk was 33% higher. Here, “people with greater fluctuations” refers to those in the top 25% of all study participants for weight variability. This suggests that it is important to consider not only whether a person’s weight ultimately decreased or increased, but also how much it fluctuated along the way.

However, this was an observational study analyzing health-screening data and does not establish that weight fluctuations directly cause death. Illness or frailty may also have affected both weight changes and the risk of death.

Professor Seo Ji-yeon said, “When a person’s first and last recorded weights are similar, it is easy to assume that their weight did not change much, but it is also important to look at the changes in between. This study shows that records of multiple weight measurements may be helpful when assessing the health of older adults.”

Professor Choi Ji-min added, “For older adults whose weight changes substantially, it is important to consider whether illness or changes in nutritional status may be behind it.” She explained, “Regularly measuring weight and reviewing its trend during medical visits may help assess older adults’ health.”

The findings were published in the international journal Scientific Reports.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professor Seo Ji-yeon, Department of Gastroenterology, Seoul National University Hospital Gangnam Center; Professor Choi Ji-min, Department of Gastroenterology, Seoul National University Hospital Gangnam

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.