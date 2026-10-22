Inbound tourism nears 20 million, with 17.11 million visitors through September... Rising use of regional airports and ports draws attention

The number of tourists visiting Korea is on the rise. Arrivals through regional airports have also increased.

According to the September 2026 inbound tourism trends released by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on the 22nd, 2.06 million tourists visited Korea in August, up 21.1% from the same period last year.

A total of 17.11 million tourists had visited Korea by the end of September this year. That works out to an average of 1.9 million foreign visitors a month. Last year’s total was 18.94 million, and at the current pace, this figure could be surpassed in October this year, with the possibility of also exceeding 2,000 people.

The increase in foreign tourists has also led to higher tourism spending. From January through September this year, foreign visitors spent 15.9416 trillion won on tourism-related card purchases, up 47.7% from the same period last year. Spending during that period last year totaled 10.794 trillion won.

One positive aspect of the increase in visitors to Korea is the rise in tourists arriving through regional airports. By the end of September this year, 3.24 million foreign visitors had entered the country through airports outside the Seoul metropolitan area, including Gimhae, Jeju Province, Cheongju and Daegu, accounting for 19% of all visitors to Korea. That was a 37.4% increase from the same period last year. Arrivals through ports, including those in Busan, Jeju Province, Seogwipo, Yeosu and Okdo-myeon, also rose 14.5% to 1.58 million. The increase in tourists visiting Korea via regional airports and ports could have a positive effect by helping revitalize local economies.

Kang Jeong-won, director general for tourism policy at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said, “Multifaceted efforts to raise awareness of inbound tourism, improve the travel environment and expand tourism content are bearing fruit,” adding, “We plan to share this year’s achievements in detail soon and introduce next year’s policy direction.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.